FAQ

Below you’ll find answers to the most commonly asked questions on Cloudflare Zero Trust, as well as a troubleshooting section to help you navigate common issues and errors you may come across.

If you can’t find the answer you’re looking for, feel free to head over to our community page and post your question there.

Getting started with Cloudflare Zero Trust

For extra guidance on experiencing Cloudflare Zero Trust for the first time.

Getting started ❯

General

For general questions on Cloudflare Zero Trust and how it works.

General ❯

Identity

For questions on identity providers and accessing applications behind Cloudflare Zero Trust.

Identity ❯

Policies

For questions on how policies work, and how to create and test them.

Policies ❯

Devices

For questions on device connectivity and the WARP client.

Devices ❯

Tunnels

For questions on connecting applications with Tunnels.

Tunnels ❯

Troubleshooting

Got an unexpected error? See if it’s covered in our troubleshooting section.

Troubleshooting ❯