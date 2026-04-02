Email security logs

Email security allows you to configure Logpush to send detection data to an endpoint of your choice.

Enable detection logs

Detection logs generate logs made by Email security and some of the metadata associated with the detection.

To enable detection logs, refer to Enable destinations.

If you enable detection logs using R2, choose Email security alerts when configuring the Dataset.

Enable user action logs

User action logs allow you to view logs regarding all actions taken via the API or the dashboard.

Before you can enable audit logs for Email security, you will have to enable logpush jobs to your storage destination. Refer to Enable destinations to enable logs on destinations such as Cloudflare R2, HTTP, Amazon S3, and more.

Once you have configured your destination, you can set up audit logs for user action:

In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Logpush page. Go to Logpush Select your storage destination. Select the three dots > Edit. Under Configure logpush job:

Job name : Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated.

: Enter the job name, if it is not already prepopulated. If logs match > Select Filtered logs : Field : Choose ResourceType . Operator : Choose starts with . Value : Enter email_security .

> Select :

Select Submit.

You can now view logs via the Cloudflare dashboard.