Access login page

You can customize the login page that is displayed to end users when they go to an Access application.
To change the appearance of your login page:
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Custom Pages.
Find the Login page setting and select Customize.
Give the login page the look and feel of your organization by adding:
- Your organization's name
- A logo
- A custom header and footer
- A preferred background color
Any changes you make will be reflected in real time in the Preview card.
Once you are satisfied with your customization, select Save.
The login page is now updated for all of your Access applications.
