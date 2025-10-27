Submission addresses
To view the destination addresses of user and team submissions:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Settings.
- Go to Phish submission > Submission addresses > View.
The dashboard will display User submission addresses and Team submission addresses.
