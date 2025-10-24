Availability The SharePoint (FedRAMP) CASB integration requires a special entitlement on your account. To request access, contact your account team.

The SharePoint (FedRAMP) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The SharePoint (FedRAMP) integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

File sharing

Get alerted when files in your Microsoft 365 account have their permissions changed to a less secure setting. Additionally, you can automatically remediate certain finding types directly from CASB. For more information, refer to Remediate findings.

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Microsoft: File publicly accessible with edit access 85241e6b-205f-4de6-a1d1-325656130995 Critical Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with edit access c9662c5c-c3d6-453b-9367-281e024f7e7a Critical Microsoft: File publicly accessible with view access a2b40dc9-b96a-4ace-b8f8-739c2be37dbd High Microsoft: Folder publicly accessible with view access 7c673785-8b70-41bc-b7d4-d0f346487ff6 High Microsoft: File shared company-wide with edit access a81a79c8-a0bf-4c60-aa46-7547b4d34266 Medium Microsoft: File shared company-wide with view access 364c9c0e-684b-4a83-bf28-fdbb1430bb59 Medium Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with edit access 80f73d47-7dcf-4997-8ed3-6564c8388bd1 Medium Microsoft: Folder shared company-wide with view access f3fc8ae6-815e-4d5f-a57e-b00d5413f98c Medium

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Additionally, you can automatically remediate certain finding types directly from CASB. For more information, refer to Remediate findings.