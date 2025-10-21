Install certificate using WARP

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ All modes All plans System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.12.554.0 macOS ✅ 2024.12.554.0 Linux * ✅ 2024.12.554.0 iOS ❌ Android ❌ ChromeOS ❌ * Only supported on Debian-based systems.

The WARP client can automatically install a Cloudflare certificate or custom root certificate on Windows, macOS, and Debian/Ubuntu Linux devices. On mobile devices and Red Hat-based systems, you will need to install the certificate manually.

The certificate is required if you want to apply HTTP policies to encrypted websites, display custom block pages, and more.

Install a certificate using WARP

Out of date certificates WARP versions prior to 2024.12.554.0 will only install the certificate set to In-Use and automatically remove any other WARP-installed certificates from your users' devices. To ensure your users' devices have all of your available certificates installed, update WARP.

To configure WARP to install a root certificate on your organization's devices:

WARP will now download any certificates set to Available. After download, WARP will add the certificates to the device's system certificate store in installed_certs/<certificate_id>.pem and append the contents to the installed_cert.pem file. If you have any scripts using installed_cert.pem , Cloudflare recommends you set them to use the individual files in the installed_certs/ directory instead. installed_certs.pem will be deprecated by 2025-06-31.

Note It may take up to 10 minutes for newly updated settings to propagate to devices.

WARP does not install certificates to individual applications. You will need to manually add certificates to applications that rely on their own certificate store instead of the system certificate store.

Access the installed certificate

After installing the certificate using WARP, you can verify successful installation by accessing the device's system certificate store.

macOS

To access the installed certificate in macOS:

Open Keychain Access. In System Keychains, go to System > Certificates. Open your certificate. The default Cloudflare certificate name is Gateway CA - Cloudflare Managed G1. If the certificate is trusted by all users, Keychain Access will display This certificate is marked as trusted for all users.

The WARP client will also place the certificate in /Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

Manually trust the certificate

macOS Big Sur and newer do not allow WARP to automatically trust the certificate. To manually trust the certificate:

In Keychain Access, find and open the certificate. Open Trust. Set When using this certificate to Always Trust. (Optional) Restart the device to reset connections to Zero Trust.

Alternatively, you can configure your mobile device management (MDM) to automatically trust the certificate on all of your organization's devices.

Windows

To access the installed certificate in Windows:

Open the Start menu and select Run. Enter certlm.msc . Go to Trusted Root Certification Authority > Certificates. The default Cloudflare certificate name is Gateway CA - Cloudflare Managed G1.

The WARP client will also place the certificate in %PROGRAMDATA%\Cloudflare\installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

Debian-based Linux distributions

On Debian-based Linux distributions, the certificate is stored in /usr/local/share/ca-certificates . The default installed Cloudflare certificate name is managed-warp.pem . The WARP client will create a symbolic link named managed-warp.crt to use as its root certificate. If your system is not using managed-warp.crt , run the following commands to update the system store:

Update your list of custom CA certificates. Terminal window sudo update-ca-certificates Go to the system certificate store. Terminal window cd /usr/local/share/ca-certificates Verify your system has both the managed-warp.pem file and the managed-warp.crt symbolic link. For example: Terminal window ls -l lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 49 Jan 3 21:46 managed-warp.crt - > /usr/local/share/ca-certificates/managed-warp.pem -rw-r--r-- 1 root root 1139 Jan 3 21:46 managed-warp.pem

The WARP client will also place the certificate in /var/lib/cloudflare-warp/installed_cert.pem for reference by scripts or tools.

Uninstall the certificate

If the certificate was installed by the WARP client, it is automatically removed when you turn on another certificate for inspection in Zero Trust, turn off Install CA to system certificate store, or uninstall WARP. WARP does not remove certificates that were installed manually (for example, certificates added to third-party applications).

To manually remove the certificate, refer to the instructions supplied by your operating system or the third-party application.