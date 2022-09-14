Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Cloudflare Docs
Cloudflare for Platforms
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Cloudflare for Platforms on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Custom domain support

Cloudflare for SaaS allows you, as a SaaS provider, to extend the benefits of Cloudflare products to custom domains by adding them to your zone as custom hostnames. We support adding hostnames that are a subdomain of your zone (for example, sub.serviceprovider.com) and vanity domains (for example, customer.com) to your SaaS zone.

​​ Prerequisites

Ensure you have reviewed Get Started with Cloudflare for SaaS. The following are only applicable once custom hostnames have been created: