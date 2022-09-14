Custom domain support
Cloudflare for SaaS allows you, as a SaaS provider, to extend the benefits of Cloudflare products to custom domains by adding them to your zone as custom hostnames. We support adding hostnames that are a subdomain of your zone (for example,
sub.serviceprovider.com) and vanity domains (for example,
customer.com) to your SaaS zone.
Prerequisites
Ensure you have reviewed Get Started with Cloudflare for SaaS. The following are only applicable once custom hostnames have been created: