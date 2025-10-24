Availability The Google Drive (FedRAMP) CASB integration requires a special entitlement on your account. To request access, contact your account team.

The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Google Workspace account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Google Workspace account with a Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus or Enterprise plan

A Google Workspace user with Super Admin privileges ↗ and Owner permissions ↗ in the Google Cloud Platform (GCP) project used

Integration permissions

Refer to Google Workspace integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Google Drive (FedRAMP) integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

File sharing

Finding type FindingTypeID Severity Description Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with edit access 29b01269-025f-4249-b5c1-0b9ec39823e0 Critical A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read or write. Google Workspace: File publicly accessible with view access d5132bc7-4c41-4824-b879-3918bf7f6ee7 High A Google Drive file is publicly accessible on the Internet that anyone can read. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with edit access 71ec135e-3d4c-4d35-a2b7-4fd1e5b65b99 High A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read and write permissions. Google Workspace: File shared outside company with view access d4b231ad-9a8c-40d3-8654-5bd5bb86bf1a Medium A Google Drive file is shared with another organization or outside party with read permissions. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with edit access 0ed79f27-32fd-415a-a919-ea4af3bd25fd Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read and write permissions. Google Workspace: File shared company-wide with view access a34753f3-aec7-4134-a30b-2ebb1d7e47de Medium A Google Drive file is shared with the entire company with read permissions.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.