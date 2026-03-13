Download Cloudflare One Client stable releases
This page contains the stable Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) releases from the past year. We recommend using stable releases for production environments. You can download stable releases from the links below after checking requirements.
Cloudflare also offers an unstable beta release track with the latest features and improvements, and an LTS release track with extended support durations.
For more details on Cloudflare One Client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.
Download latest stable release
|OS version
|Windows 10 LTSC, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11
|Processor
|AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
|.NET Framework version
|4.7.2 or later
|HD space
|184 MB
|Memory
|3 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
Latest release
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.
- Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
- Improved service shutdown behavior in cases where the daemon is unresponsive.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Previous version history (12)
Windows 2025.10.186.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. New features include the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal, and a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus.
Changes and improvements
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
- Fixed an issue that caused occasional audio degradation and increased CPU usage on Windows by optimizing route configurations for large domain-based split tunnel rules.
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where sending large messages to the daemon by Inter-Process Communication (IPC) could cause the daemon to fail and result in service interruptions.
- Added support for a new WARP client device posture check for Antivirus. The check confirms the presence of an antivirus program on a Windows device with the option to check if the antivirus is up to date.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.9.558.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an inconsistency with Global WARP override settings in multi-user environments when switching between users.
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
- Improvements for the OS version WARP client check. Windows Updated Build Revision (UBR) numbers can now be checked by the client to ensure devices have required security patches and features installed.
- The WARP client now supports Windows 11 ARM-based machines. For information on known limitations, refer to the Known limitations page.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.8.779.0
Release notes
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.7.176.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvement to maintain TCP connections to reduce interruptions in long-lived connections such as RDP or SSH.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.6.1400.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for pre-login for multi-user for the 2025.6.1135.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixes an issue where new pre-login registrations were not being properly created.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, please reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.6.1335.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Improvements to better manage multi-user pre-login registrations.
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.5.943.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Changes to the SCCM VPN boundary support feature to no longer restart the SMS Agent Host (
ccmexec.exe) service.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5062553 or higher for resolution.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.5.893.0
Release notes
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including SCCM VPN boundary support and post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue that caused WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- Fixed a bug affecting clients in Gateway with DoH mode where the original DNS servers were not restored after disabling WARP.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
- Improvements for multi-user experience to better handle fast user switching and transitions from a pre-login to a logged-in state.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added SCCM VPN boundary support to device profile settings. With SCCM VPN boundary support enabled, operating systems will register WARP's local interface IP with the on-premise DNS server when reachable.
- Fix for an issue causing WARP connectivity to fail without full system reboot.
Known issues
For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 version KB5060829 or higher for resolution.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.4.943.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
Windows 2025.4.929.0
Release notes
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing reconnection loops when captive portals are detected.
- Fixed an issue that caused WARP client disk encryption posture checks to fail due to missing drive names.
- Fixed an issue where managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue where some parts of the WARP Client UI were missing in high contrast mode.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Microsoft has confirmed a regression with Windows 11 starting around 24H2 that may cause performance issues for some users. These performance issues could manifest as mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. A fix from Microsoft is expected in early July.
Devices with
KB5055523installed may receive a warning about
Win32/ClickFix.ABAbeing present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.
Windows 2025.2.664.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection for the 2025.2.600.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Windows 2025.2.600.0
Release notes
This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- Added the ability to control if the WARP interface IPs are registered with DNS servers or not.
- Removed DNS logs view from the Windows client GUI. DNS logs can be viewed as part of
warp-diagor by viewing the log file on the user's local directory.
- Fixed an issue that would result in a user receiving multiple re-authentication requests when waking their device from sleep.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Improvements to Windows multi-user including support for fast user switching. If you are interested in testing this feature, reach out to your Cloudflare account team.
- Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Fixed an issue where DEX tests would run during certain sleep states where the networking stack was not fully up. This would result in failures that would be ignored.
- Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.
Known issues
DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true:
- WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode.
- A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter.
- The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected.
To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.
Download latest stable release
|OS version
|Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+
|Processor
|M series
|HD space
|75 MB
|Memory
|35 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
Latest release
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.
Previous version history (11)
macOS 2025.10.186.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
macOS 2025.9.558.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.8.779.0
Release notes
This release contains significant fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.7.176.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a bug preventing the
warp-diag captive-portalcommand from running successfully due to the client not parsing SSID on macOS.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
- The WARP client now supports macOS Tahoe (version 26.0).
Known issues
macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.6.1335.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.5.943.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
- For macOS deployments, the WARP client can now be managed using an
mdm.xmlfile placed in
/Library/Application Support/Cloudflare/mdm.xml. This new configuration option offers an alternative to the still supported method of deploying a managed plist through an MDM solution.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
macOS 2025.5.893.0
Release notes
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where WARP sometimes failed to automatically relaunch after updating.
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by an MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Improvement for WARP connectivity issues on macOS due to the operating system not accepting DNS server configurations.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.4.943.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.4.929.0
Release notes
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Improved captive portal detection.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improved the error message displayed in the client GUI when the rate limit for entering an incorrect admin override code is met.
- Improved handling of non-SLAAC IPv6 interface addresses for better connectivity in IPv6 only environments.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.2.664.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for captive portal detection and PF state tables for the 2025.2.600.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fix to reduce the number of browser tabs opened during captive portal logins.
- Improvement to exclude local DNS traffic entries from PF state table to reduce risk of connectivity issues from exceeding table capacity.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.4 or later.
macOS 2025.2.600.0
Release notes
This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- Improved error messages shown in the app.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.
Known issues
- macOS Sequoia: Due to changes Apple introduced in macOS 15.0.x, the WARP client may not behave as expected. Cloudflare recommends the use of macOS 15.3 or later.
Package repository
|OS version
|CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
|Processor
|AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64
|HD space
|75 MB
|Memory
|35 MB
|Network interface type
|Wi-Fi or LAN
|MTU
|1381 bytes recommended 1
-
Minimum 1281 bytes with Path MTU Discovery ↩
Latest release
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of
0.
- Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.
- Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.
- Fixed issues causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode or DNS only mode.
Previous version history (10)
Linux 2025.10.186.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features, including the ability to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices in your fleet using an external signal.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The Local Domain Fallback feature has been fixed for devices running WARP client version 2025.4.929.0 and newer. Previously, these devices could experience failures with Local Domain Fallback unless a fallback server was explicitly configured. This configuration is no longer a requirement for the feature to function correctly.
- Linux disk encryption posture check now supports non-filesystem encryption types like
dm-crypt.
- Proxy mode now supports transparent HTTP proxying in addition to CONNECT-based proxying.
- Fixed an issue where the GUI becomes unresponsive when the Re-Authenticate in browser button is clicked.
- Added a new feature to manage WARP client connectivity for all devices using an external signal. This feature allows administrators to send a global signal from an on-premises HTTPS endpoint that force disconnects or reconnects all WARP clients in an account based on configuration set on the endpoint.
Linux 2025.9.558.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features including Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD). When PMTUD is enabled, the client will dynamically adjust packet sizing to optimize connection performance. There is also a new connection status message in the GUI to inform users that the local network connection may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- The GUI now displays the health of the tunnel and DNS connections by showing a connection status message when the network may be unstable. This will make it easier to diagnose connectivity issues.
- Fixed an issue where deleting a registration was erroneously reported as having failed.
- Path Maximum Transmission Unit Discovery (PMTUD) may now be used to discover the effective MTU of the connection. This allows the WARP client to improve connectivity optimized for each network. PMTUD is disabled by default. To enable it, refer to the PMTUD documentation.
Linux 2025.8.779.0
Release notes
This release contains significant fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
Proxy mode has been enhanced for even faster resolution. Proxy mode now supports SOCKS4, SOCK5, and HTTP CONNECT over an L4 tunnel with custom congestion control optimizations instead of the previous L3 tunnel to Cloudflare's network. This has more than doubled Proxy mode throughput in lab speed testing, by an order of magnitude in some cases.
The MASQUE protocol is now the only protocol that can use Proxy mode. If you previously configured a device profile to use Proxy mode with Wireguard, you will need to select a new WARP mode or switch to the MASQUE protocol. Otherwise, all devices matching the profile will lose connectivity.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.7.176.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements including an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com.
Changes and improvements
- MASQUE is now the default tunnel protocol for all new WARP device profiles.
- Improvement to limit idle connections in Gateway with DoH mode to avoid unnecessary resource usage that can lead to DoH requests not resolving.
- Improvements to maintain Global WARP override settings when switching between organizations.
- Improvements to maintain client connectivity during network changes.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.6.1335.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue preventing devices from reaching split-tunneled traffic even when WARP was disconnected.
- Fix to prevent WARP from re-enabling its firewall rules after a user-initiated disconnect.
- Improvement for faster client connectivity on high-latency captive portal networks.
- Fixed an issue where recursive CNAME records could cause intermittent WARP connectivity issues.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.5.943.0
Release notes
This release contains minor fixes and improvements.
Changes and improvements
- WARP proxy mode now uses the operating system's DNS settings. Changes made to system DNS settings while in proxy mode require the client to be turned off then back on to take effect.
- Fixed an issue affecting clients in Split Tunnel Include mode, where access to split-tunneled traffic was blocked after reconnecting the client.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.5.893.0
Release notes
This release contains improvements and new exciting features, including post-quantum cryptography. By tunneling your corporate network traffic over Cloudflare, you can now gain the immediate protection of post-quantum cryptography without needing to upgrade any of your individual corporate applications or systems.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed a device registration issue causing WARP connection failures when changing networks.
- Captive portal improvements and fixes:
- Captive portal sign in notifications will now be sent through operating system notification services.
- Fix for firewall configuration issue affecting clients in DoH only mode.
- Improved the connectivity status message in the client GUI.
- The WARP client now applies post-quantum cryptography end-to-end on enabled devices accessing resources behind a Cloudflare Tunnel. This feature can be enabled by MDM.
- Improvement to handle client configuration changes made by MDM while WARP is not running.
- Fixed an issue affecting Split Tunnel Include mode, where traffic outside the tunnel was blocked when switching between Wi-Fi and Ethernet networks.
- Added a WARP client device posture check for SAN attributes to the client certificate check.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.4.943.0
Release notes
This release contains a hotfix for managed networks for the 2025.4.929.0 release.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where it could take up to 3 minutes for the correct device profile to be applied in some circumstances. In the worst case, it should now only take up to 40 seconds. This will be improved further in a future release.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.4.929.0
Release notes
This release contains two significant changes all customers should be aware of:
- All DNS traffic now flows inside the WARP tunnel. Customers are no longer required to configure their local firewall rules to allow our DoH IP addresses and domains.
- When using MASQUE, the connection will fall back to HTTP/2 (TCP) when we detect that HTTP/3 traffic is blocked. This allows for a much more reliable connection on some public WiFi networks.
Changes and improvements
- Fixed an issue where the managed network policies could incorrectly report network location beacons as missing.
- Improved DEX test error reporting.
- Fixed an issue causing client notifications to fail in IPv6 only environments which prevented the client from receiving configuration changes to settings like device profile.
- Added a TCP fallback for the MASQUE tunnel protocol to improve connectivity on networks that block UDP or HTTP/3 specifically.
- Added new IP addresses for tunnel connectivity checks. If your organization uses a firewall or other policies you will need to exempt these IPs.
- Fixed an issue where frequent network changes could cause WARP to become unresponsive.
- DNS over HTTPS traffic is now included in the WARP tunnel by default.
- Improvement for WARP to check if tunnel connectivity fails or times out at device wake before attempting to reconnect.
- Fixed an issue causing WARP connection disruptions after network changes.
Known issues
- Devices using WARP client 2025.4.929.0 and up may experience Local Domain Fallback failures if a fallback server has not been configured. To configure a fallback server, refer to Route traffic to fallback server.
Linux 2025.2.600.0
Release notes
This release contains support for a new WARP setting, Global WARP override. It also includes significant improvements to our captive portal / public Wi-Fi detection logic. If you have experienced captive portal issues in the past, re-test and give this version a try.
Changes and improvements
- Improved captive portal detection to make more public networks compatible and have faster detection.
- WARP tunnel protocol details can now be viewed using the
warp-cli tunnel statscommand.
- Fixed an issue with device revocation and re-registration when switching configurations.
- Added a new Global WARP override setting. This setting puts account administrators in control of disabling and enabling WARP across all devices registered to an account from the dashboard. Global WARP override is disabled by default.
|OS version
|iOS 11+
Download from the iOS App Store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".
|OS version
|5.0+
Download from the Google Play store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".
|OS version
|Chromebooks manufactured after 2019
Chromebooks are supported by our Android app. All Chromebooks made after 2019 should fully support our Android app. If you have a Chromebook made before 2019, refer to this list ↗ to verify that your device is supported.