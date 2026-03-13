Download Cloudflare One Client stable releases

This page contains the stable Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) releases from the past year. We recommend using stable releases for production environments. You can download stable releases from the links below after checking requirements.

Cloudflare also offers an unstable beta release track with the latest features and improvements, and an LTS release track with extended support durations.

For more details on Cloudflare One Client support timelines and end-of-life (EOL) policies, refer to the Support lifecycle page.

Windows

Download latest stable release

OS version Windows 10 LTSC, Windows 11, Windows 365 Cloud PC running Windows 11 Processor AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64 .NET Framework version 4.7.2 or later HD space 184 MB Memory 3 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1

Latest release Version: Windows 2026.1.150.0 Date: 2026-02-24 Size: 137 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes, improvements, and new features. Changes and improvements Improvements to multi-user mode. Fixed an issue where when switching from a pre-login registration to a user registration, Mobile Device Management (MDM) configuration association could be lost.

Added a new feature to manage NetBIOS over TCP/IP functionality on the Windows client. NetBIOS over TCP/IP on the Windows client is now disabled by default and can be enabled in device profile settings.

Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for the Windows client certificate posture check to ensure logged results are from checks that run once users log in.

Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.

Improved service shutdown behavior in cases where the daemon is unresponsive. Known issues For Windows 11 24H2 users, Microsoft has confirmed a regression that may lead to performance issues like mouse lag, audio cracking, or other slowdowns. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade to a minimum Windows 11 24H2 KB5062553 or higher for resolution.

Devices with KB5055523 installed may receive a warning about Win32/ClickFix.ABA being present in the installer. To resolve this false positive, update Microsoft Security Intelligence to version 1.429.19.0 or later.

DNS resolution may be broken when the following conditions are all true: WARP is in Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering (tunnel-only) mode. A custom DNS server address is configured on the primary network adapter. The custom DNS server address on the primary network adapter is changed while WARP is connected. To work around this issue, reconnect the WARP client by toggling off and back on.



macOS

Download latest stable release

OS version Sonoma 14.0+, Sequoia 15.1+ (15.0.x is not supported), Tahoe 26.0+ Processor M series HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1

Latest release Version: macOS 2026.1.150.0 Date: 2026-02-24 Size: 115 MB Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue with DNS server configuration failures that caused tunnel connection delays.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed an issue causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode.

Linux

Package repository

OS version CentOS 8, RHEL 8, Debian 12, Debian 13, Fedora 34, Fedora 35, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Processor AMD64 / x86-64 or ARM64 / AArch64 HD space 75 MB Memory 35 MB Network interface type Wi-Fi or LAN MTU 1381 bytes recommended 1

Latest release Version: Linux 2026.1.150.0 Date: 2026-02-24 Size: 55.1 MB CentOS / RHEL 8 (arm64) CentOS / RHEL 8 (x86-64) Debian 11 (arm64) Debian 11 (x86-64) Debian 12 (arm64) Debian 12 (x86-64) Debian 13 (arm64) Debian 13 (x86-64) Fedora 34 (arm64) Fedora 34 (x86-64) Fedora 35 (arm64) Fedora 35 (x86-64) Ubuntu 20.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 20.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 22.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 22.04 (x86-64) Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64) Ubuntu 24.04 (x86-64) Download Release notes This release contains minor fixes and improvements. WARP client version 2025.8.779.0 introduced an updated public key for Linux packages. The public key must be updated if it was installed before September 12, 2025 to ensure the repository remains functional after December 4, 2025. Instructions to make this update are available at pkg.cloudflareclient.com. Changes and improvements Fixed an issue causing failure of the local network exclusion feature when configured with a timeout of 0 .

. Improvement for more accurate reporting of device colocation information in the Cloudflare One dashboard.

Fixed an issue where misconfigured DEX HTTP tests prevented new registrations.

Fixed issues causing DNS requests to fail with clients in Traffic and DNS mode or DNS only mode.

iOS

OS version iOS 11+

Download from the iOS App Store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy iOS client, 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

Android

OS version 5.0+

Download from the Google Play store ↗ or search for "Cloudflare One Agent".

Migrate from 1.1.1.1 The legacy Android client, 1.1.1.1 + WARP: Safer Internet ↗, has been replaced by the Cloudflare One Agent. Learn more in our migration guide.

ChromeOS

OS version Chromebooks manufactured after 2019

Chromebooks are supported by our Android app. All Chromebooks made after 2019 should fully support our Android app. If you have a Chromebook made before 2019, refer to this list ↗ to verify that your device is supported.