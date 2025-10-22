Note To enable this feature, download and deploy the WARP client on your devices.

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with your identity provider, it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they access that resource from.

A network policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.

If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.

Terraform provider v4 precedence limitation To avoid conflicts, version 4 of the Terraform Cloudflare provider applies a hash calculation to policy precedence. For example, a precedence of 1000 may become 1000901 . This can cause errors when reordering policies. To avoid this issue, manually set the precedence of policies created with Terraform using the Update a Zero Trust Gateway rule endpoint. To ensure your precedence is set correctly, Cloudflare recommends upgrading your Terraform provider to version 5 ↗.

Actions

Like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.

Allow

API value: allow

Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP in 92.100.02.102 And Allow Email in *@example.com

Audit SSH Deprecated

API value: audit_ssh

Warning Gateway no longer supports the Audit SSH action for new policies. To log your SSH traffic, Cloudflare recommends deploying Access for Infrastructure for your SSH server and configuring SSH command logs.

Policies with Audit SSH actions allow administrators to log SSH traffic. Gateway will detect SSH traffic over port 22 . For example, the following configuration logs SSH commands sent to a given IP address:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination IP in 203.0.113.83 Audit SSH

Gateway only audits SSH traffic over port 22 . Non-standard ports, including those specified with the Destination Port selector, are not supported.

For more information on SSH logging, refer to Configure SSH proxy and command logs.

Block

API value: block

Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:

Selector Operator Value Action Destination Port in 443 Block

WARP client block notifications

Feature availability WARP modes Zero Trust plans ↗ Gateway with WARP

Secure Web Gateway without DNS filtering Enterprise System Availability Minimum WARP version Windows ✅ 2024.1.159.0 macOS ✅ 2024.1.160.0 Linux ❌ iOS ✅ 1.7 Android ✅ 1.4 ChromeOS ✅ 1.4

Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.

Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.

When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:

Policy context fields Field Definition Example User email Email of the user that made the query. &cf_user_email=user@example.com Site URL Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query. &cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F URL category Domain categories of the URL to be redirected. &cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains Original HTTP referer For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request. &cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F Rule ID ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request. &cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Source IP Source IP address of the device that matched the policy. &cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5 Device ID UUID of the device that matched the policy. &cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1 Application names Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any. &cf_application_name=Salesforce Filter The traffic type filter that triggered the block. &cf_filter=http , &cf_filter=dns , &cf_filter=av , or &cf_filter=l4 Account ID Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account. &cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d Query ID ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect. &cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Connection ID ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect. &cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3 Request ID ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect. &cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3

Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.

Network Override

API value: l4_override

Policies with Network Override actions override traffic directed to or coming from certain IPv4/IPv6 addresses or ports. Destination IPs can be public IPs or private IPs connected to your Zero Trust network. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic sent to a public IP with a private IP based on a user's identity:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Destination IP in 95.92.143.151 And Network Override User Email in *@example.com And Override IP 10.0.0.1

Gateway will only log successful override connections in your network logs. If the override destination IP does not exist, Gateway will override the destination IP but will not log the override action.

Selectors

Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria.

Access Infrastructure Target

All targets secured by an Access infrastructure application.

UI name API example Access Infrastructure Target access.target

Access Private App

All destination IPs and hostnames secured by an Access self-hosted private application.

UI name API example Access Private App access.private_app

Application

You can apply network policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505})

Content Categories

Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

UI name API example Content Categories any(net.fqdn.content_category[*] in {1})

Destination Continent

The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Destination Continent IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.continent == "EU"

Destination Country

The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Destination Country IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.country == "RU"

Destination IP

The IP address of the request's target.

UI name API example Destination IP any(net.dst.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8})

Destination Port

The port number of the request's target.

UI name API example Destination Port net.dst.port == 2222

Detected Protocol

The inferred network protocol based on Cloudflare's protocol detection.

UI name API example Detected Protocol net.protocol.detection == "ssh"

Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

For more information on device posture checks, refer to Device posture.

UI name API example Passed Device Posture Checks any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

Protocol

The protocol used to send the packet.

UI name API example Protocol net.protocol == "tcp"

Note To enable Gateway filtering on TCP and UDP, go to Settings > Network > Proxy. Network policies apply to all enabled protocols unless you use the Protocol selector within a policy.

Proxy Endpoint

The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.

UI name API example Proxy Endpoint proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"

Security Categories

Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

UI name API example Security Risks any(net.fqdn.security_category[*] in {1})

SNI

The host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. This will allow for an exact match.

By default, this selector only applies to HTTPS traffic on port 443 . To inspect traffic on every port, turn on protocol detection and choose to inspect on all ports.

UI name API example SNI net.sni.host == "www.example.com"

SNI Domain

The domain whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. For example, a rule for example.com will match example.com , www.example.com , and my.test.example.com .

By default, this selector only applies to HTTPS traffic on port 443 . To inspect traffic on every port, turn on protocol detection and choose to inspect on all ports.

UI name API example SNI Domain net.sni.domains == "example.com"

Source Continent

The continent of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation net.src.geo.continent == "North America"

Source Country

The country of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation net.src.geo.country == "RU"

Source Internal IP

Use this selector to apply network policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user's local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.

UI name API example Source Internal IP net.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"

Source IP

The originating IP address or addresses of a device proxied by Gateway.

UI name API example Source IP net.src.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8}

Source Port

The originating port of a device proxied by Gateway.

UI name API example Source Port net.src.port == "2222"

Users

Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.

UI name API example User Email identity.email == "user@example.com" User Name identity.name == "Test User" User Group IDs any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"}) User Group Names any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"}) User Group Emails any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"}) SAML Attributes any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})

Virtual Network

Use this selector to match all traffic routed through a specific Tunnel Virtual Network via the WARP client.

UI name API example Virtual Network net.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"

Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

Note The in operator allows you to specify IP addresses or networks using CIDR notation.

Value

In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.

Regular expressions

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.

If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two SNI hosts if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action SNI matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.

Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.

Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression

The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.