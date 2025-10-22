Network policies
With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can configure policies to control network-level traffic leaving your endpoints. Using network selectors like IP addresses and ports, your policies will control access to any network origin. Because Cloudflare Zero Trust integrates with your identity provider, it also gives you the ability to create identity-based network policies. This means you can now control access to non-HTTP resources on a per-user basis regardless of where they are or what device they access that resource from.
A network policy consists of an Action as well as a logical expression that determines the scope of the action. To build an expression, you need to choose a Selector and an Operator, and enter a value or range of values in the Value field. You can use And and Or logical operators to evaluate multiple conditions.
If a condition in an expression joins a query attribute (such as Source IP) and a response attribute (such as Resolved IP), then the condition will be evaluated when the response is received.
Like actions in DNS and HTTP policies, actions in network policies define which decision you want to apply to a given set of elements. You can assign one action per policy.
API value:
allow
Available selectors
Traffic
- Access Infrastructure Target
- Access Private App
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Destination Port
- Detected Protocol
- Protocol
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- SNI
- SNI Domain
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Source Port
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
Policies with Allow actions allow network traffic to reach certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration allows specific users to reach a given IP address:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
92.100.02.102
|And
|Allow
|in
*@example.com
API value:
audit_ssh
Available selectors
Traffic
- Application
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Source Port
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
Policies with Audit SSH actions allow administrators to log SSH traffic. Gateway will detect SSH traffic over port
22. For example, the following configuration logs SSH commands sent to a given IP address:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
203.0.113.83
|Audit SSH
Gateway only audits SSH traffic over port
22. Non-standard ports, including those specified with the Destination Port selector, are not supported.
For more information on SSH logging, refer to Configure SSH proxy and command logs.
API value:
block
Available selectors
Traffic
- Access Infrastructure Target
- Access Private App
- Application
- Content Categories
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Destination Port
- Detected Protocol
- Protocol
- Proxy Endpoint
- Security Risks
- SNI
- SNI Domain
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Source Port
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
Policies with Block actions block network traffic from reaching certain IPs or ports. For example, the following configuration blocks all traffic directed to port 443:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Destination Port
|in
443
|Block
Feature availability
|WARP modes
|Zero Trust plans ↗
|Enterprise
|System
|Availability
|Minimum WARP version
|Windows
|✅
|2024.1.159.0
|macOS
|✅
|2024.1.160.0
|Linux
|❌
|iOS
|✅
|1.7
|Android
|✅
|1.4
|ChromeOS
|✅
|1.4
Turn on Display block notification for WARP Client to display notifications for Gateway block events. Blocked users will receive an operating system notification from the WARP client with a custom message you set. If you do not set a custom message, the WARP client will display a default message. Custom messages must be 100 characters or less. WARP will only display one notification per minute.
Upon selecting the notification, WARP will direct your users to the Gateway block page you have configured. Optionally, you can direct users to a custom URL, such as an internal support form.
When you turn on Send policy context, Gateway will append details of the matching request to the redirected URL as a query string. Not every context field will be included. Potential policy context fields include:
Policy context fields
|Field
|Definition
|Example
|User email
|Email of the user that made the query.
&cf_user_email=user@example.com
|Site URL
|Full URL of the original HTTP request or domain name in DNS query.
&cf_site_uri=https%3A%2F%2Fmalware.testcategory.com%2F
|URL category
|Domain categories of the URL to be redirected.
&cf_request_categories=New%20Domains,Newly%20Seen%20Domains
|Original HTTP referer
|For HTTP traffic, the original HTTP referer header of the HTTP request.
&cf_referer=https%3A%2F%2Fexample.com%2F
|Rule ID
|ID of the Gateway policy that matched the request.
&cf_rule_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Source IP
|Source IP address of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_source_ip=203.0.113.5
|Device ID
|UUID of the device that matched the policy.
&cf_device_id=6d48997c-a1ec-4b16-b42e-d43ab4d071d1
|Application names
|Name of the application the redirected domain corresponds to, if any.
&cf_application_name=Salesforce
|Filter
|The traffic type filter that triggered the block.
&cf_filter=http,
&cf_filter=dns,
&cf_filter=av, or
&cf_filter=l4
|Account ID
|Cloudflare account ID of the associated Zero Trust account.
&cf_account_id=d57c3de47a013c03ca7e237dd3e61d7d
|Query ID
|ID of the DNS query for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_query_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Connection ID
|ID of the proxy connection for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_connection_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
|Request ID
|ID of the HTTP request for which the redirect took effect.
&cf_request_id=f8dc6fd3-a7a5-44dd-8b77-08430bb4fac3
Ensure that your operating system allows notifications for WARP. Your device may not display notifications if focus, do not disturb, or screen sharing settings are turned on. To turn on client notifications on macOS devices running DisplayLink software, you may have to allow system notifications when mirroring your display. For more information, refer to the macOS documentation ↗.
API value:
l4_override
Available selectors
Traffic
- Destination Continent IP Geolocation
- Destination Country IP Geolocation
- Destination IP
- Destination Port
- Protocol
- SNI
- SNI Domain
- Source Continent IP Geolocation
- Source Country IP Geolocation
- Source Internal IP
- Source IP
- Source Port
- Virtual Network
Identity
Device Posture
Policies with Network Override actions override traffic directed to or coming from certain IPv4/IPv6 addresses or ports. Destination IPs can be public IPs or private IPs connected to your Zero Trust network. For example, the following configuration overrides traffic sent to a public IP with a private IP based on a user's identity:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Logic
|Action
|Destination IP
|in
95.92.143.151
|And
|Network Override
|User Email
|in
*@example.com
|And
|Override IP
10.0.0.1
Gateway will only log successful override connections in your network logs. If the override destination IP does not exist, Gateway will override the destination IP but will not log the override action.
Gateway matches network traffic against the following selectors, or criteria.
All targets secured by an Access infrastructure application.
|UI name
|API example
|Access Infrastructure Target
access.target
All destination IPs and hostnames secured by an Access self-hosted private application.
|UI name
|API example
|Access Private App
access.private_app
You can apply network policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.
|UI name
|API example
|Application
any(app.ids[*] in {505})
Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.
|UI name
|API example
|Content Categories
any(net.fqdn.content_category[*] in {1})
The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Continent IP Geolocation
net.dst.geo.continent == "EU"
The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Country IP Geolocation
net.dst.geo.country == "RU"
The IP address of the request's target.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination IP
any(net.dst.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8})
The port number of the request's target.
|UI name
|API example
|Destination Port
net.dst.port == 2222
The inferred network protocol based on Cloudflare's protocol detection.
|UI name
|API example
|Detected Protocol
net.protocol.detection == "ssh"
With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.
For more information on device posture checks, refer to Device posture.
|UI name
|API example
|Passed Device Posture Checks
any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}),
any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"
The protocol used to send the packet.
|UI name
|API example
|Protocol
net.protocol == "tcp"
The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.
|UI name
|API example
|Proxy Endpoint
proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"
Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.
|UI name
|API example
|Security Risks
any(net.fqdn.security_category[*] in {1})
The host whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. This will allow for an exact match.
By default, this selector only applies to HTTPS traffic on port
443. To inspect traffic on every port, turn on protocol detection and choose to inspect on all ports.
|UI name
|API example
|SNI
net.sni.host == "www.example.com"
The domain whose Server Name Indication (SNI) header Gateway will filter traffic against. For example, a rule for
example.com will match
example.com,
www.example.com, and
my.test.example.com.
By default, this selector only applies to HTTPS traffic on port
443. To inspect traffic on every port, turn on protocol detection and choose to inspect on all ports.
|UI name
|API example
|SNI Domain
net.sni.domains == "example.com"
The continent of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
net.src.geo.continent == "North America"
The country of the user making the request.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Country IP Geolocation
net.src.geo.country == "RU"
Use this selector to apply network policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user's local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Internal IP
net.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"
The originating IP address or addresses of a device proxied by Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Source IP
net.src.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8}
The originating port of a device proxied by Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Source Port
net.src.port == "2222"
Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.
|UI name
|API example
|User Email
identity.email == "user@example.com"
|User Name
identity.name == "Test User"
|User Group IDs
any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"})
|User Group Names
any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"})
|User Group Emails
any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"})
|SAML Attributes
any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})
Use this selector to match all traffic routed through a specific Tunnel Virtual Network via the WARP client.
|UI name
|API example
|Virtual Network
net.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.
If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two SNI hosts if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|SNI
|matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.
