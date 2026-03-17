OS version
The OS Version device posture attribute checks whether the version of a device's operating system matches, is greater than or lesser than the configured value.
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Cloudflare One Client is deployed on the device. For a list of supported modes and operating systems, refer to Cloudflare One Client Checks.
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In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
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Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.
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Select OS version.
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Configure the Operating system, Operator, and Version fields to specify the OS version you want devices to match.
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(Optional) Configure additional OS-specific fields:
To check that Windows devices have required security patches and features installed, include an Update Build Revision (UBR) number in the OS version check.
- Update Build Revision: Enter the Windows UBR you want devices to match (for example,
3803). The UBR is the fourth part of the full Windows version number (for example, in
10.0.19045.3803, the UBR is
3803).
- Rapid Security Response Version: Enter the macOS Rapid Security Response (RSR) ↗ version you want devices to match (for example,
(a)). Be sure to include the parenthesis around the letter.
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Distro name and Distro revision: Enter the Linux distribution you want devices to match (for example,
ubuntu 22.04). The distro version always matches with an equal-to operator (==) regardless of the Operator setting.
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Patch Version: Enter the patch version of the kernel. For example, if the kernel is
6.50.0-1007-oem, enter
1007.
- Rapid Security Response Version: Enter the iOS Rapid Security Response (RSR) ↗ version you want devices to match (for example,
(a)). Be sure to include the parenthesis around the letter.
- Update Build Revision: Enter the Windows UBR you want devices to match (for example,
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Select Save.
Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the OS version check is returning the expected results.
Operating systems display version numbers in different ways. This section covers how to retrieve the version number in each OS, in a format matching what the OS version posture check expects.
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Open a terminal window.
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Use the
defaultscommand to check for the value of
SystemVersionStampAsString.
Windows version numbers consist of four parts:
Major.Minor.Build.UBR. For example,
10.0.19045.3803 where:
10.0is the Version (Major.Minor)
19045is the Build number
3803is the UBR (Update Build Revision)
To determine the Windows version on your device:
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Open a PowerShell window.
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Get the Version (Major.Minor.Build):
This returns the version in the format
Major.Minor.Build(for example,
10.0.19045).
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Get the UBR (Update Build Revision):
This returns the UBR value (for example,
3803).
The Linux OS version check reads the system kernel version.
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Open a Terminal window.
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Run the
uname -rcommand to get the complete kernel version. For example,
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Version is the first three numbers of the output in SemVer format (
5.14.0).
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Patch Version is the first number after the SemVer (
25).
The Cloudflare One Client reads Distro name and Distro revision from the
/etc/os-release file. The name comes from the ID field, and the revision comes from the VERSION_ID field.
To determine the Linux distro version on your device:
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Open a Terminal window.
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Get the OS identification fields that contain
ID:
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If the output of the above command contained
ID=ubuntuand
VERSION_ID=22.04, Distro name would be
ubuntuand Distro revision would be
22.04. The Cloudflare One Client will check these strings for an exact match.
ChromeOS version numbers consist of four parts ↗:
MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD.PATCH. The OS version posture check returns
MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD.
To determine the ChromeOS version on your device:
- Open Chrome browser and go to
chrome://system.
- Find the following values:
Property OS version component
CHROMEOS_RELEASE_CHROME_MILESTONE
MAJOR
CHROMEOS_RELEASE_BUILD_NUMBER
MINOR
CHROMEOS_RELEASE_BRANCH_NUMBER
BUILD
- The OS version in Semver format is
MAJOR.MINOR.BUILD(for example,
103.14816.131).