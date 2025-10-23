Pingboard
This guide covers how to configure Pingboard ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a Pingboard account
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS > Select.
- For Application, enter
Pingboardand select the corresponding textbox that appears.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
http://app.pingboard.com/sp
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://sso-demo.pingboard.com/auth/saml/consume
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SAML Metadata endpoint.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Save the application.
- In Pingboard, go to Account > Add-Ons.
- Under Third-Party Integrations, select Custom SSO.
- In a web browser, paste the SAML Metadata endpoint you copied from the application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust. Next, copy the contents of the displayed page.
- In Pingboard, under IdP Metadata, paste the contents from the SAML Metadata endpoint.
- (Optional) Under Sign in with, enter a name (for example,
Cloudflare Access). Your users will select this name when signing in.
Open an incognito browser window and go to your Pingboard URL. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
