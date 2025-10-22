Centrify
Centrify secures access to infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, and other modern enterprise so you can prevent the number one cause of breaches: privileged access abuse.
Log in to the Centrify administrator panel.
Select Apps.
Select Add Web Apps.
Select the Custom tab, then select Add OpenID Connect.
On the Add Web App screen, select Yes to create an OpenID Connect application.
Enter an Application ID.
Select Save.
Select Trust in the Settings menu.
Enter a strong application secret on the Trust section.
Under Service Provider Configuration enter your application's authentication domain as the resource application URL.
Under Authorized Redirect URIs, select Add.
Under Authorized Redirect URIs, enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
Select Save.
Copy the following values:
- Client ID
- Client Secret
- OpenID Connect Issuer URL
- Application ID from the Settings tab
Go to the User Access tab.
Select the roles to grant access to your application.
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
Under Login methods, select Add new.
Paste in the Client ID, Client Secret, Centrify account URL and Application ID.
(Optional) To enable SCIM, refer to Synchronize users and groups.
(Optional) Under Optional configurations, enter custom OIDC claims that you wish to add to your users' identity.
Select Save.
To test that your connection is working, go to Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to the login method you want to test.
