Validate JWTs

When Cloudflare sends a request to your origin, the request will include an application token as a Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header. Requests made through a browser will also pass the token as a CF_Authorization cookie.

Cloudflare signs the token with a key pair unique to your account. You should validate the token with your public key to ensure that the request came from Access and not a malicious third party. We recommend validating the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header instead of the CF_Authorization cookie, since the cookie is not guaranteed to be passed.

Access signing keys

The public key for the signing key pair is located at https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs , where <your-team-name> is your Zero Trust team name .

By default, Access rotates the signing key every 6 weeks. This means you will need to programmatically or manually update your keys as they rotate. Previous keys remain valid for 7 days after rotation to allow time for you to make the update.

You can also manually rotate the key using the API. This can be done for testing or security purposes.

As shown in the example below, https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/certs contains two public keys: the current key used to sign all new tokens, and the previous key that has been rotated out.

keys : both keys in JWK format

: both keys in JWK format public_cert : current key in PEM format

: current key in PEM format public_certs : both keys in PEM format

{ "keys": [ { "kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49", "kty": "RSA", "alg": "RS256", "use": "sig", "e": "AQAB", "n": "5PKw-...-AG7MyQ" }, { "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65", "kty": "RSA", "alg": "RS256", "use": "sig", "e": "AQAB", "n": "pwVn...AA6Hw" } ], "public_cert": { "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65", "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- " }, "public_certs": [ { "kid": "1a1c3986a44ce6390be42ec772b031df8f433fdc71716db821dc0c39af3bce49", "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- " }, { "kid": "6c3bffef71bb0a90c9cbef3b7c0d4a1c7b4b8b76b80292a623afd9dac45d1c65", "cert": "-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- " } ] }

Avoid key rotation issues Validate tokens using the external endpoint rather than saving the public key as a hard-coded value.

Do not fetch the current key from public_cert , since your origin may inadvertently read an expired value from an outdated cache. Instead, match the kid value in the JWT to the corresponding certificate in public_certs .

Verify the JWT manually

To verify the token manually:

Copy the JWT from the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion request header. Go to jwt.io ↗. Select the RS256 algorithm. Paste the JWT into the Encoded box. In the Payload box, ensure that the iss field points to your team domain ( https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com ). jwt.io uses the iss value to fetch the public key for token validation. Ensure that the page says Signature Verified.

You can now trust that this request was sent by Access.

Programmatic verification

You can run an automated script on your origin server to validate incoming requests. The provided sample code gets the application token from a request and checks its signature against your public key. You will need to insert your own team domain and Application Audience (AUD) tag into the sample code.

Get your AUD tag

Cloudflare Access assigns a unique AUD tag to each application. The aud claim in the token payload specifies which application the JWT is valid for.

To get the AUD tag:

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Access > Applications. Select Configure for your application. From the Basic information tab, copy the Application Audience (AUD) Tag.

You can now paste the AUD tag into your token validation script. The AUD tag will never change unless you delete or recreate the Access application.

Cloudflare Workers example

When Cloudflare Access is in front of your Worker, your Worker still needs to validate the JWT that Cloudflare Access adds to the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header on the incoming request.

The following code will validate the JWT using the jose NPM package ↗:

JavaScript import { jwtVerify , createRemoteJWKSet } from 'jose' ; export default { async fetch ( request , env , ctx ) { // Verify the POLICY_AUD environment variable is set if ( ! env . POLICY_AUD ) { return new Response ( 'Missing required audience' , { status : 403 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } // Get the JWT from the request headers const token = request . headers . get ( 'cf-access-jwt-assertion' ) ; // Check if token exists if ( ! token ) { return new Response ( 'Missing required CF Access JWT' , { status : 403 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } try { // Create JWKS from your team domain const JWKS = createRemoteJWKSet ( new URL ( ` ${ env . TEAM_DOMAIN } /cdn-cgi/access/certs` )) ; // Verify the JWT const { payload } = await jwtVerify ( token , JWKS , { issuer : env . TEAM_DOMAIN , audience : env . POLICY_AUD , } ) ; // Token is valid, proceed with your application logic return new Response ( `Hello ${ payload . email || 'authenticated user' } !` , { headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } catch ( error ) { // Token verification failed return new Response ( `Invalid token: ${ error . message } ` , { status : 403 , headers : { 'Content-Type' : 'text/plain' } } ) ; } }, };

Required environment variables

Add these environment variables to your Worker:

POLICY_AUD : Your application's AUD tag

: Your application's AUD tag TEAM_DOMAIN : https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com , where <your-team-name> is replaced with your actual team name .

You can set these variables by adding them to your Worker's Wrangler configuration file, or via the Cloudflare dashboard under Workers & Pages > your-worker > Settings > Environment Variables.

Golang example

package main import ( " context " " fmt " " net/http " " github.com/coreos/go-oidc/v3/oidc " ) var ( ctx = context . TODO () teamDomain = "https://test.cloudflareaccess.com" certsURL = fmt . Sprintf ( " %s /cdn-cgi/access/certs" , teamDomain ) // The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your application policyAUD = "4714c1358e65fe4b408ad6d432a5f878f08194bdb4752441fd56faefa9b2b6f2" config = & oidc . Config { ClientID : policyAUD , } keySet = oidc . NewRemoteKeySet ( ctx , certsURL ) verifier = oidc . NewVerifier ( teamDomain , keySet , config ) ) // VerifyToken is a middleware to verify a CF Access token func VerifyToken ( next http . Handler ) http . Handler { fn := func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { headers := r . Header // Make sure that the incoming request has our token header // Could also look in the cookies for CF_AUTHORIZATION accessJWT := headers . Get ( "Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion" ) if accessJWT == "" { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) w . Write ([] byte ( "No token on the request" )) return } // Verify the access token ctx := r . Context () _ , err := verifier . Verify ( ctx , accessJWT ) if err != nil { w . WriteHeader ( http . StatusUnauthorized ) w . Write ([] byte ( fmt . Sprintf ( "Invalid token: %s " , err . Error ()))) return } next . ServeHTTP ( w , r ) } return http . HandlerFunc ( fn ) } func MainHandler () http . Handler { return http . HandlerFunc ( func ( w http . ResponseWriter , r * http . Request ) { w . Write ([] byte ( "welcome" )) }) } func main () { http . Handle ( "/" , VerifyToken ( MainHandler ())) http . ListenAndServe ( ":3000" , nil ) }

Python example

pip install the following:

flask

requests

PyJWT

cryptography

Python from flask import Flask , request import requests import jwt import json import os app = Flask ( __name__ ) # The Application Audience (AUD) tag for your application POLICY_AUD = os . getenv ( "POLICY_AUD" ) # Your CF Access team domain TEAM_DOMAIN = os . getenv ( "TEAM_DOMAIN" ) CERTS_URL = " {} /cdn-cgi/access/certs" . format ( TEAM_DOMAIN ) def _get_public_keys (): """ Returns: List of RSA public keys usable by PyJWT. """ r = requests . get ( CERTS_URL ) public_keys = [] jwk_set = r . json () for key_dict in jwk_set [ 'keys' ]: public_key = jwt . algorithms . RSAAlgorithm . from_jwk ( json . dumps ( key_dict )) public_keys . append ( public_key ) return public_keys def verify_token ( f ): """ Decorator that wraps a Flask API call to verify the CF Access JWT """ def wrapper (): # Check for the POLICY_AUD environment variable if not POLICY_AUD : return "missing required audience" , 403 token = '' if 'CF_Authorization' in request . cookies : token = request . cookies [ 'CF_Authorization' ] else : return "missing required cf authorization token" , 403 keys = _get_public_keys () # Loop through the keys since we can't pass the key set to the decoder valid_token = False for key in keys : try : # decode returns the claims that has the email when needed jwt . decode ( token , key = key , audience = POLICY_AUD , algorithms = [ 'RS256' ]) valid_token = True break except : pass if not valid_token : return "invalid token" , 403 return f () return wrapper @ app . route ( '/' ) @ verify_token def hello_world (): return 'Hello, World!' if __name__ == '__main__' : app . run ()

JavaScript (Node.js) example