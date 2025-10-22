Note Only available on Enterprise plans.

When your users connect to the Internet through Cloudflare Gateway, by default their traffic is assigned a source IP address that is shared across all Cloudflare WARP users. Enterprise users can purchase dedicated egress IPs to ensure that egress traffic from your organization is assigned a unique, static IP. These source IPs are dedicated to your account and can be used within allowlists on upstream services.

Egress policies allow you to control which dedicated egress IP is used and when, based on attributes such as identity, IP address, and geolocation. Traffic that does not match an egress policy will default to using the most performant dedicated egress IP.

Cloudflare does not publish WARP egress IP ranges. WARP egress IPs are not documented at Cloudflare's IP Ranges ↗. To obtain a dedicated WARP egress IP, contact your account team.

Terraform provider v4 precedence limitation To avoid conflicts, version 4 of the Terraform Cloudflare provider applies a hash calculation to policy precedence. For example, a precedence of 1000 may become 1000901 . This can cause errors when reordering policies. To avoid this issue, manually set the precedence of policies created with Terraform using the Update a Zero Trust Gateway rule endpoint. To ensure your precedence is set correctly, Cloudflare recommends upgrading your Terraform provider to version 5 ↗.

Load balancing

When using either the default Cloudflare egress IPs or any dedicated egress IPs, Gateway traffic that does not match an egress policy will egress from the closest Cloudflare data center with a default Gateway egress IP. If there are two data centers of equal distance from the user, Gateway will split the traffic between the two data centers, and the load balancer will retain the same user selection and egress IP regardless of data center.

Force IP version

To control whether only IPv4 or IPv6 is used to egress, ensure you are filtering DNS traffic, then create a DNS policy to block AAAA or A records.

Example policies

The following egress policy configures all traffic destined for a third-party network to use a static source IP:

Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Access third-party provider Destination IP is 198.51.100.158 Dedicated Cloudflare egress IPs

Primary IPv4 address IPv6 address 203.0.113.88 2001:db8::/32

Catch-all policy

For the best performance, we recommend creating a catch-all policy to route all other users through the default Zero Trust IP range:

Policy name Selector Operator Value Egress method Default egress policy Protocol in All options (Protocol) Cloudflare default egress method

Since Gateway policies evaluate from top to bottom in the UI, be sure to place the catch-all policy at the bottom of the list. If you do not include a catch-all policy, all other traffic will attempt to use the closest dedicated egress IP location. To control which egress IP Gateway uses, create an egress policy.

Egress methods

Choose one of the following options for your egress policy:

Use default Cloudflare egress method uses the default source IP range shared across all Zero Trust accounts. Ensures the most performant Internet experience as user traffic egresses from the nearest Cloudflare data center.

Use dedicated egress IPs (Cloudflare or BYOIP) uses the primary IPv4 address and IPv6 range selected in the dropdown menus. You can optionally specify a secondary IPv4 address in a different data center. If the primary data center goes down, Gateway will egress from the secondary data center to avoid traffic drops during reroutes. There is no need for a secondary IPv6 because IPv6 traffic can egress from any Cloudflare data center. Dedicated egress IPs can be provided by either Cloudflare or BYOIP. To learn more about IPv4 and IPv6 egress behavior, refer to Egress locations.

Selectors

Gateway matches egress traffic against the following selectors, or criteria:

Application Beta

You can apply egress policies to a growing list of popular web applications. Refer to Application and app types for more information.

UI name API example Application any(app.ids[*] in {505})

This selector is only available for traffic onboarded to Gateway with WARP, PAC files, or Browser Isolation. For more information, refer to Selector prerequisites.

Content Categories Beta

Applications within a specific security category as categorized by Cloudflare Radar.

UI name API example Content Categories any(net.fqdn.content_category[*] in {1})

This selector is only available for traffic onboarded to Gateway with WARP, PAC files, or Browser Isolation. For more information, refer to Selector prerequisites.

Destination Continent

The continent where the request is destined. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Destination Continent IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.continent == "EU"

Destination Country

The country that the request is destined for. Geolocation is determined from the target IP address. To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha 2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Destination Country IP Geolocation net.dst.geo.country == "RU"

Destination IP

The IP address of the request's target.

UI name API example Destination IP any(net.dst.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8})

Destination Port

The port number of the request's target.

UI name API example Destination Port net.dst.port == 2222

Device Posture

With the Device Posture selector, admins can use signals from end-user devices to secure access to their internal and external resources. For example, a security admin can choose to limit all access to internal applications based on whether specific software is installed on a device and/or if the device or software are configured in a particular way.

For more information on device posture checks, refer to Device posture.

UI name API example Passed Device Posture Checks any(device_posture.checks.failed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"}) , any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {"1308749e-fcfb-4ebc-b051-fe022b632644"})"

Domain Beta

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match example.com and its subdomains, such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Domain any(net.fqdn.domains[*] == "example.com")

Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

This selector is only available for traffic onboarded to Gateway with WARP, PAC files, or Browser Isolation. For more information, refer to Selector prerequisites.

Host Beta

Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Host net.fqdn.host == "example.com"

Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Note Some hostnames ( example.com ) will invisibly redirect to the www subdomain ( www.example.com ). To match this type of website, use the Domain selector instead of the Host selector.

This selector is only available for traffic onboarded to Gateway with WARP, PAC files, or Browser Isolation. For more information, refer to Selector prerequisites.

Protocol

The protocol used to send the packet.

UI name API example Protocol net.protocol == "tcp"

Proxy Endpoint

The proxy server where your browser forwards HTTP traffic.

UI name API example Proxy Endpoint proxy.endpoint == "3ele0ss56t.proxy.cloudflare-gateway.com"

Source Continent

The continent of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Source Continent IP Geolocation net.src.geo.continent == "North America"

Source Country

The country of the user making the request.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Source Country IP Geolocation net.src.geo.country == "RU"

Source Internal IP

Use this selector to apply egress policies to a private IP address, assigned by a user's local network, that requests arrive to Gateway from. This selector will only apply to users connected through a Magic GRE or IPSec tunnel.

UI name API example Source Internal IP net.src.internal_src_ip == "192.168.86.0/27"

Source IP

The originating IP address or addresses of a device proxied by Gateway.

UI name API example Source IP net.src.ip[*] in {10.0.0.0/8}

Source Port

The originating port of a device proxied by Gateway.

UI name API example Source Port net.src.port == "2222"

Users

Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.

UI name API example User Email identity.email == "user@example.com" User Name identity.name == "Test User" User Group IDs any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"}) User Group Names any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"}) User Group Emails any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"}) SAML Attributes any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})

Virtual Network

Use this selector to match all traffic routed through a specific Tunnel Virtual Network via the WARP client.

UI name API example Virtual Network net.vnet_id == "957fc748-591a-e96s-a15d-1j90204a7923"

Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

Value

You can input a single value or use regular expressions to specify a range of values.

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.

Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.

Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression

The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity or Device Posture.

Limitations

Selector prerequisites

The Application, Content Categories, Domain, and Host selectors require configuration changes in order to be operational. Before deploying policies with these selectors, refer to Host selectors.