Isolate self-hosted application

Note Requires Cloudflare Browser Isolation.

With Access policies, you can require users to open self-hosted applications in a secure remote browser. Because the remote browser is directly integrated into our Secure Web Gateway platform, HTTP policies can be applied to isolated applications without needing to install the WARP client. This allows you to distribute internal applications to unmanaged users while retaining control over sensitive data.

Prerequisites

Your browser must allow third-party cookies on the application domain.

Enable Browser Isolation

In Zero Trust ↗ , go to Settings > Browser Isolation. Enable Clientless Web Isolation.

Go to Access > Applications. Choose a self-hosted application and select Configure. Go to Policies. Choose an Allow policy and select Configure. Under Additional settings, turn on Isolate application. Save the policy.

Browser Isolation is now enabled for users who match this policy. After the user logs into Access, the application will launch in a remote browser. To confirm that the application is isolated, refer to Check if a web page is isolated.

You can optionally add another Allow policy for users on managed devices who do not require isolation.

Policies for isolated applications

Traffic to the isolated Access application is filtered by your Gateway HTTP policies. Useful policies include:

Identity-based policies to allow or block requests based on user identity.

Data Loss Prevention policies to log or block transmission of sensitive data.

Isolation policies to disable browser actions such as copy/paste, printing, or file downloads.

For example, if your application is hosted on internal.site.com , the following policy blocks users from uploading and downloading credit card numbers within the remote browser:

Selector Operator Value Logic Action Domain in internal.site.com And Block DLP Profile in Financial Information

Product compatibility

For a list of products that are incompatible with the Isolate application feature, refer to Product Compatibility .