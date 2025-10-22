Use these steps to set up Facebook as your identity provider.
-
Go to developers.facebook.com ↗.
-
Select Create App at the top-right. The Create a New App ID card displays.
-
Enter the Display Name and Contact Email.
-
Select Create App ID. The Create a New App ID window displays.
-
Enter the CAPTCHA code to proceed.
-
Select Submit.
-
On the Facebook Login card, select Set Up. A Quickstart card displays offering platform choices.
-
Select Web. The Web tab displays.
-
Enter your Site URL.
-
Select Save.
-
Select Continue. Ignore any JavaScript page that suggests that you install it on your site.
-
Select Settings > Basic.
-
Copy the App ID and App Secret.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Under Login methods, select Add new.
-
Fill in the App ID and App Secret obtained from Facebook.
-
(Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) ↗. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts.
-
Select Save.
-
On developers.facebook.com ↗, select Facebook Login > Settings on the left-hand menu.
-
Ensure that the Use Strict Mode for Redirect URIs slider is set to Yes.
-
In the Valid OAuth redirect URIs field, enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
-
Select Save Changes.
To test that your connection is working, follow the steps on SSO Integration.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-