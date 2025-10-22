Use these steps to set up Facebook as your identity provider.

Select Create App at the top-right. The Create a New App ID card displays.

Enter the Display Name and Contact Email.

Select Create App ID. The Create a New App ID window displays.

Enter the CAPTCHA code to proceed.

Select Submit.

On the Facebook Login card, select Set Up. A Quickstart card displays offering platform choices.

Select Web. The Web tab displays.

Enter your Site URL.

Select Save.

Select Continue. Ignore any JavaScript page that suggests that you install it on your site.

Select Settings > Basic.

Copy the App ID and App Secret.

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.

Under Login methods, select Add new.

Fill in the App ID and App Secret obtained from Facebook.

(Optional) Enable Proof of Key Exchange (PKCE) ↗. PKCE will be performed on all login attempts.

Select Save.

On developers.facebook.com ↗, select Facebook Login > Settings on the left-hand menu.

Ensure that the Use Strict Mode for Redirect URIs slider is set to Yes.

In the Valid OAuth redirect URIs field, enter the following URL: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.