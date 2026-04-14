Cloudflare Mesh connects your services and devices with post-quantum encrypted networking. Route traffic privately between servers, laptops, and phones without VPNs or bastion hosts.

Every enrolled device and node receives a private IP address (Mesh IP) and can reach any other participant by IP over TCP, UDP, or ICMP, with traffic routed through Cloudflare's network.

Mesh nodes are Linux servers running the Cloudflare One Client ( warp-cli ) in headless mode. Client devices are laptops and phones running the same client with a UI.

Note Cloudflare Mesh was previously known as WARP Connector and peer-to-peer connectivity. Existing WARP Connectors are now called mesh nodes. The WARP client is now the Cloudflare One Client. All existing deployments continue to work — no migration required.

How it works

Mesh has two types of participants:

Mesh nodes Client devices Runs on Linux servers, VMs, containers Laptops, phones, desktops Client Cloudflare One Client ( warp-cli ), headless Cloudflare One Client ( warp-cli ) with UI Mesh IP Assigned on enrollment Assigned on enrollment Subnet routing Can advertise CIDR routes No — clients reach subnets through nodes High availability Supports active-passive replicas Not applicable

Any participant can reach any other participant by Mesh IP. Client-to-client connectivity works without deploying any Mesh nodes.

flowchart LR subgraph nodes["Mesh nodes"] A["web-server <br> 100.96.0.1"] B["db-replica <br> 100.96.0.2"] end subgraph devices["Client devices"] C["MacBook <br> 100.96.0.10"] D["iPhone <br> 100.96.0.11"] end A <--> CF((Cloudflare <br> network)) B <--> CF CF <--> C CF <--> D

All traffic passes through Cloudflare, so Gateway network policies, device posture checks, and access rules apply to every connection.

Mesh IPs

Every participant is assigned a private IP from the 100.96.0.0/12 range. In other parts of the Cloudflare One documentation, these addresses are referred to as device IPs.

This range uses CGNAT address space ↗ to avoid conflicts with RFC 1918 private ranges ( 10.x , 172.16.x , 192.168.x ). If the default range conflicts with your network, you can configure a custom subnet.

View a device's Mesh IP on the Mesh overview page ↗ or on the node detail page in the dashboard.

For details on reserved ranges, refer to Reserved IP addresses.

Mesh vs. Tunnel

Both Cloudflare Mesh and Cloudflare Tunnel connect private infrastructure to Cloudflare, but they solve different problems:

Cloudflare Mesh Cloudflare Tunnel Traffic direction Bidirectional — any participant can initiate Inbound to origin — clients connect to published services Addressing Every participant gets a Mesh IP Server-side only, no Mesh IPs Use case Private IP connectivity between devices and servers Publishing specific applications, hostnames, or IP routes Connector warp-cli cloudflared Protocols TCP, UDP, ICMP HTTP/S, TCP, SSH, RDP, SMB (proxied over WebSocket)

Use Mesh when devices need to reach each other by private IP. Use Tunnel when you want to publish services by hostname or proxy traffic to specific IP ranges through cloudflared .

Coming from another mesh networking product? If you have used Tailscale, WireGuard, or a similar product, here is how concepts map to Cloudflare Mesh: Other products Cloudflare Mesh Tailnet / mesh network Your Cloudflare account's Mesh network Node / peer Mesh node (servers) or client device (laptops/phones) Subnet router Mesh node with CIDR routes MagicDNS / custom DNS Local Domain Fallback + Gateway resolver policies ACLs / access rules Gateway network policies + device posture Exit node Attach a public CIDR to a Mesh node and traffic to those IPs exits through that node. For broader Internet filtering, use Gateway egress policies. Admin console Cloudflare dashboard ↗ under Networking > Mesh Key differences: You manage configuration entirely through the Cloudflare dashboard or API — no command-line administration needed.

Gateway policies, device posture, and identity checks are built into the platform.

Traffic routes through the nearest Cloudflare data center, not directly between devices.

Next steps