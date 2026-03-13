The Microsoft 365 Copilot integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Microsoft 365 account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

A Microsoft 365 account with an active Microsoft Business Basic, Microsoft Business Standard, Microsoft 365 E3, Microsoft 365 E5, or Microsoft 365 F3 subscription

Global admin role ↗ or equivalent permissions in Microsoft 365

Integration permissions

Refer to Microsoft 365 integration permissions for information on which API permissions to enable.

Security findings

The Microsoft 365 Copilot integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

Data Loss Prevention (optional)

These findings will only appear if you added DLP profiles to your CASB integration.

Detect DLP matches in content used and shared within Microsoft's artificial intelligence (AI) offering, Microsoft 365 Copilot.