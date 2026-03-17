 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Antivirus

The Antivirus device posture attribute checks if any antivirus software is installed and active on a device. The Cloudflare One Client queries the Windows Security Center API to determine the state of registered security products. For the posture check to pass, Windows Security Center must report that a security product is turned on and up to date.

Prerequisites

Enable the antivirus check

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Reusable components > Posture checks.
  2. Go to Cloudflare One Client checks and select Add a check.
  3. Select Antivirus.
  4. Enter a descriptive name for the check.
  5. Select your operating system.
  6. (Optional) Set the maximum number of days allowed since the last antivirus signature update. If the device exceeds this limit (for example, you set 30 days but it has been 31 days since the last update), the device will fail the posture check.
  7. Select Save.

Next, go to Insights > Logs > Posture logs and verify that the antivirus check is returning the expected results.

Validate antivirus status

You can use the following commands to validate if the posture check is working as expected.

Windows

  1. Open a PowerShell window.

  2. List all installed antivirus products registered with Windows Security Center:

    PowerShell
    Get-WmiObject -Namespace "root\SecurityCenter2" -ClassName "AntiVirusProduct"
    <redacted>
    displayName              : Windows Defender
    instanceGuid             : {00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000}
    pathToSignedProductExe   : windowsdefender://
    pathToSignedReportingExe : %ProgramFiles%\Windows Defender\MsMpeng.exe
    productState             : 397568
    timestamp                : Fri, 09 Jan 2026 12:00:00 GMT
    PSComputerName           : ENDPOINT-01

  3. Microsoft does not support decoding the productState from the SecurityCenter2 namespace. To verify that an antivirus product is active, open the Windows Security app. The Virus & threat protection panel should say No action needed with a green checkmark.

    To determine which antivirus product is running, select Virus & threat protection > Manage providers. You will see the name of the antivirus product (for example, Windows Defender Antivirus) and its current state.

  4. If you configured a maximum antivirus signature age in your posture check, compare the timestamp in the PowerShell output against the current system time. If the difference exceeds the configured number of days, the posture check will fail.