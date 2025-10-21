With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can connect private networks and the services running in those networks to Cloudflare's global network. This involves installing a connector on the private network, and then setting up routes which define the IP addresses available in that environment. Unlike published applications, private network routes can expose both HTTP and non-HTTP resources.

To reach private network IPs, end users must connect their device to Cloudflare and enroll in your Zero Trust organization. The most common method is to install the WARP client on their device, or you can onboard their network traffic to Cloudflare using our WARP Connector or Magic WAN.

Administrators can optionally set Gateway network policies to control access to services based on user identity and device posture.

Connectors

Here are the different ways you can connect your private network to Cloudflare: