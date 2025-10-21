 Skip to content
Tunnel diagnostic logs

Cloudflare Tunnel generates a set of diagnostic logs that can be used to troubleshoot issues with cloudflared. A diagnostic report collects data from a single instance of cloudflared running on the local machine.

Get diagnostic logs

The steps for getting diagnostic logs depend on your cloudflared deployment environment.

Prerequisites

  • cloudflared version 2024.12.2 or later installed on the host

Host environment

These instructions apply to remotely-managed and locally-managed tunnels running directly on the host machine.

  1. (Linux only) To include network diagnostics in the logs, allow the cloudflared user to create RAW and PACKET sockets without root permissions:

    Terminal window
    sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute && sudo setcap cap_net_raw+ep /usr/bin/traceroute

    If you do not set cap_net_raw, then traceroute data will be unavailable.

  2. Get diagnostic logs:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag

    If multiple instances of cloudflared are running on the same host, specify the metrics server IP and port for the instance you want to diagnose. For example:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --metrics 127.0.0.1:20241

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Docker

cloudflared reads diagnostic data from the tunnel metrics server. To get diagnostic logs, the metrics server must be exposed from the Docker container and reachable from the host machine.

  1. Determine the metrics server port for the cloudflared instance running in Docker.

  2. Ensure the container is deployed with port forwarding enabled. The diagnostic feature will request information from the Docker instance using local port 20241, therefore you should forward port 20241 to the container port obtained in Step 1:

    Terminal window
    docker run -d -p 20241:<metrics_port> docker.io/cloudflare/cloudflared tunnel ...

  3. Verify that you can reach the metrics server address from the Docker host environment:

    Terminal window
    curl localhost:20241/diag/tunnel

    This command should return a JSON:

    {
      "tunnelID": "ef96b330-a7f5-4bce-a00e-827ce5be077f",
      "connectorID": "d236670a-9f74-422f-adf1-030f5c5f0523",
      "connections": [
        { "isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.192.167"},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.200.113", "index": 1},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.192.47", "index": 2},
        {"isConnected": true, "protocol": 1, "edgeAddress": "198.41.200.73", "index": 3}
      ],
      "icmp_sources": ["192.168.1.243", "fe80::c59:bd4a:e815:ed6"]
    }

  4. Run the diagnostic using the Docker container ID:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerID>

    Alternatively, you can specify the container's name instead of its ID:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-container-id=<containerName>

    Running the diagnostic command with the container ID allows cloudflared to collect information from the Docker environment such as logs and container details.

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

Kubernetes

The diagnostic feature will request data from the tunnel metrics server using ports 20241 to 20245. You will need to use port forwarding to allow the local cloudflared instance to connect to the metrics server on one of these ports.

  1. Determine the tunnel's metrics server port.

  2. Enable port forwarding:

    Terminal window
    kubectl port-forward <pod> <diagnostic_port>:<metrics_port>
    • <pod>: Name of the pod where the tunnel is running
    • <diagnostic_port> is any local port in the range 20241 to 20245.
    • <metrics_port> is the Kubernetes pod port for the cloudflared instance you want to diagnose (obtained in Step 1).

    For example, if you set the metrics server address to 0.0.0.0:12345:

    Terminal window
    kubectl port-forward cloudflared-6d4897585b-r8kfz 20244:12345

    Connections made to local port 20244 are forwarded to port 12345 of the pod that is running the tunnel.

  3. Run the diagnostic:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID>

    If the pod has multiple applications/services running and cloudflared is not the first in the pod, you must specify either the container ID or name:

    Terminal window
    cloudflared tunnel diag --diag-pod-id=<podID> --diag-container-id=<containerName>

This command will output the status of each diagnostic task and place a cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip file in your working directory.

cloudflared-diag files

The cloudflared-diag-YYYY-MM-DDThh-mm-ss.zip archive contains the files listed below. The data in a file either applies to the cloudflared instance being diagnosed (diagnosee) or the instance that triggered the diagnosis (diagnoser). For example, if your tunnel is running in a Docker container, the diagnosee is the Docker instance and the diagnoser is the host instance.

File nameDescriptionInstance
cli-configuration.jsonTunnel run parameters used when starting the tunneldiagnosee
cloudflared_logs.txtTunnel log file1diagnosee
configuration.jsonTunnel configuration parametersdiagnosee
goroutine.pprofgoroutine profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
heap.pprofheap profile made available by pprofdiagnosee
metrics.txtSnapshot of Tunnel metrics at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee
network.txtJSON traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
raw-network.txtRaw traceroutes to Cloudflare's global network using IPv4 and IPv6diagnoser
systeminformation.jsonOperating system information and resource usagediagnosee
task-result.jsonResult of each diagnostic taskdiagnoser
tunnelstate.jsonTunnel connections at the time of diagnosisdiagnosee

Footnotes

  1. If the log file is blank, you may need to set --loglevel to debug when you start the tunnel. The --loglevel parameter is only required if you ran the tunnel from the CLI using a cloudflared tunnel run command. It is not necessary if the tunnel runs as a Linux/macOS service or runs in Docker/Kubernetes.