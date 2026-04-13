Gateway policy expressions

Gateway policies use a wirefilter-based expression language to match traffic against selectors (criteria). This syntax is similar to, but distinct from, the Rules language used by WAF, Rules, and other Cloudflare products. Refer to Gateway versus Ruleset Engine for details on the differences.

Expression syntax

Gateway expressions follow this pattern:

<field> <operator> <value>

For example:

dns.fqdn == "example.com" http.request.host == "api.example.com" identity.email == "user@company.com"

Operators

Gateway supports the following operators:

Operator Name Example == Equals dns.fqdn == "example.com" != Does not equal http.request.host != "blocked.com" in Value is in set net.dst.port in {80 443} matches Matches regular expression http.request.host matches ".*\\.example\\.com" > Greater than http.upload.file.size > 10 >= Greater than or equal to http.download.file.size >= 100 < Less than http.upload.file.size < 50 <= Less than or equal to http.download.file.size <= 200

Logical operators

Combine multiple conditions using logical operators:

Operator Name Example and Logical AND dns.fqdn == "example.com" and identity.email == "admin@company.com" or Logical OR net.dst.port == 80 or net.dst.port == 443

You can also use symbols instead of words:

&& instead of and

instead of || instead of or

Array handling

Some Gateway fields return arrays (multiple values). Use the any() function to match if any element in the array meets the condition:

any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {17 85 102})

any(identity.groups[*].name in {"Engineering" "Security"})

any(http.request.domains[*] == "example.com")

The [*] notation indicates that the function should evaluate all elements in the array.

List handling

You can reference lists in your expressions using the list UUID:

http.request.host in $<LIST_UUID>

any(http.request.domains[*] in $<LIST_UUID>)

To find a list's UUID, go to My Team > Lists in Zero Trust and select the list. The UUID appears in the browser URL.

Common field patterns

Each Gateway policy type has its own set of available fields. The following table shows the field prefixes used by each policy type:

Policy type Field prefix Example fields DNS dns. dns.fqdn , dns.content_category , dns.src_ip HTTP http. http.request.host , http.request.uri , http.request.domains Network net. net.dst.ip , net.dst.port , net.src.ip Identity identity. identity.email , identity.groups , identity.name Device posture device_posture. device_posture.checks.passed

For a complete list of available fields for each policy type, refer to the selectors documentation linked at the top of this page.

Example expressions

Block a domain in a DNS policy

dns.fqdn == "example.com"

Block multiple content categories in an HTTP policy

any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {17 85 102})

Allow traffic from a specific user group

any(identity.groups[*].name in {"Engineering"})

Block traffic to a destination IP range in a Network policy

net.dst.ip in {10.0.0.0/8}

Combine identity and traffic conditions

http.request.host == "internal.example.com" and identity.email matches ".*@company.com"

Gateway versus Ruleset Engine

The following table summarizes the key differences between the Rules language](/ruleset-engine/rules-language/) (supported by the Ruleset Engine) and Gateway policy expressions:

Ruleset Engine Gateway Products WAF, Transform Rules, Cache Rules, Configuration Rules DNS, HTTP, Network, Egress, Resolver policies Field examples http.request.uri.path , cf.bot_management.score , ip.src dns.fqdn , http.request.host , identity.email Identity fields Not available Available (for example, identity.email , identity.groups ) DNS fields Not available Available (for example, dns.fqdn , dns.content_category ) Documentation Rules language Traffic policies

Note Do not reference the Ruleset Engine fields reference when building Gateway policies. Gateway has its own field set documented on each policy type page.