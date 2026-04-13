Gateway policy expressions
Gateway policies use a wirefilter-based expression language to match traffic against selectors (criteria). This syntax is similar to, but distinct from, the Rules language used by WAF, Rules, and other Cloudflare products. Refer to Gateway versus Ruleset Engine for details on the differences.
Gateway expressions follow this pattern:
For example:
Gateway supports the following operators:
|Operator
|Name
|Example
==
|Equals
dns.fqdn == "example.com"
!=
|Does not equal
http.request.host != "blocked.com"
in
|Value is in set
net.dst.port in {80 443}
matches
|Matches regular expression
http.request.host matches ".*\\.example\\.com"
>
|Greater than
http.upload.file.size > 10
>=
|Greater than or equal to
http.download.file.size >= 100
<
|Less than
http.upload.file.size < 50
<=
|Less than or equal to
http.download.file.size <= 200
Combine multiple conditions using logical operators:
|Operator
|Name
|Example
and
|Logical AND
dns.fqdn == "example.com" and identity.email == "admin@company.com"
or
|Logical OR
net.dst.port == 80 or net.dst.port == 443
You can also use symbols instead of words:
&&instead of
and
||instead of
or
Some Gateway fields return arrays (multiple values). Use the
any() function to match if any element in the array meets the condition:
The
[*] notation indicates that the function should evaluate all elements in the array.
You can reference lists in your expressions using the list UUID:
To find a list's UUID, go to My Team > Lists in Zero Trust and select the list. The UUID appears in the browser URL.
Each Gateway policy type has its own set of available fields. The following table shows the field prefixes used by each policy type:
|Policy type
|Field prefix
|Example fields
|DNS
dns.
dns.fqdn,
dns.content_category,
dns.src_ip
|HTTP
http.
http.request.host,
http.request.uri,
http.request.domains
|Network
net.
net.dst.ip,
net.dst.port,
net.src.ip
|Identity
identity.
identity.email,
identity.groups,
identity.name
|Device posture
device_posture.
device_posture.checks.passed
For a complete list of available fields for each policy type, refer to the selectors documentation linked at the top of this page.
The following table summarizes the key differences between the Rules language](/ruleset-engine/rules-language/) (supported by the Ruleset Engine) and Gateway policy expressions:
|Ruleset Engine
|Gateway
|Products
|WAF, Transform Rules, Cache Rules, Configuration Rules
|DNS, HTTP, Network, Egress, Resolver policies
|Field examples
http.request.uri.path,
cf.bot_management.score,
ip.src
dns.fqdn,
http.request.host,
identity.email
|Identity fields
|Not available
|Available (for example,
identity.email,
identity.groups)
|DNS fields
|Not available
|Available (for example,
dns.fqdn,
dns.content_category)
|Documentation
|Rules language
|Traffic policies