Retro Scan allows you to scan up to 14 days of old messages in your Microsoft 365 inboxes and check if your current email security solution missed any threats.

To start a free scan:

Log in to Zero Trust ↗ . Select Email Security > Overview. Select Start a free scan > Generate report. Enable your Microsoft integration. Generate Retro Scan report: Connect domains : Select at least one domain from your integration.

: Select at least one domain from your integration. Select current solution : Select the email security tool you are currently using.

: Select the email security tool you are currently using. Review details: Review the details you previously selected. Then, select Continue. You will be notified by email once the report is available. Go to your email inbox and select the link to view the full report. On the dashboard, select View report.

The dashboard will display Overview and Details pages.

Overview

Overview displays the total scanned domains. The overview shows you:

Disposition evaluation

Malicious threat types

Malicious targets

Malicious threat origins

Details

Details allows you to review the first 1,000 emails assigned a disposition.

Select an email to review details about the message.