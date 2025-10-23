Cloudflare Access allows you to add an additional authentication layer to your SaaS applications. When you integrate a SaaS application with Access, users log in to the application with Cloudflare as the Single Sign-On provider. The user is then redirected to the configured identity providers for that application and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.

Cloudflare integrates with the majority of SaaS applications that support the SAML or OIDC authentication protocol. If you do not see your application listed below, refer to our generic SAML or generic OIDC guide and consult your SaaS application's documentation.