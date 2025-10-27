Phish submissions
As part of your continuous email security posture, administrators and security analysts need to submit missed phishing samples to Email security, so Cloudflare can process them and take necessary action.
Submitting missed phish samples to Cloudflare is of paramount importance and necessary for continuous protection. Submitting missed phish samples helps Cloudflare improve our machine learning (ML) models, and alerts us of new attack vectors before they become prevalent.
There are three routes you can use to report an email as a phish:
- Via Investigation, by reclassifying an email.
- Via PhishNet 365.
- Via Submission addresses.
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security > Investigation.
- On the Investigation page, under Your matching messages, select the message you want to reclassify. Select the three dots, then select Request reclassification. By selecting Request reclassification, you are requesting a new disposition for the message.
- Select the new disposition, then select Save.
When you report an email as phish, this email will be displayed under User submissions.
