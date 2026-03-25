Use this guide to troubleshoot common issues with Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).

Security findings

Findings not appearing

If you do not see findings for an integrated application:

Wait for scan : Initial scans can take up to 24 hours depending on the size of the application.

: Initial scans can take up to 24 hours depending on the size of the application. Permissions : Ensure the account used to integrate the application has the necessary administrative permissions.

: Ensure the account used to integrate the application has the necessary administrative permissions. Enabled status: Verify that the integration is enabled in the Zero Trust dashboard.

False positives

If CASB flags a configuration that is intended for your organization:

Go to CASB > Findings. Select the finding and choose Dismiss. Provide a reason for dismissal to help refine future scans.

More CASB resources

For more information, refer to the full CASB documentation.

CASB troubleshooting ❯