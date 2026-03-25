CASB
Use this guide to troubleshoot common issues with Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB).
If you do not see findings for an integrated application:
- Wait for scan: Initial scans can take up to 24 hours depending on the size of the application.
- Permissions: Ensure the account used to integrate the application has the necessary administrative permissions.
- Enabled status: Verify that the integration is enabled in the Zero Trust dashboard.
If CASB flags a configuration that is intended for your organization:
- Go to CASB > Findings.
- Select the finding and choose Dismiss.
- Provide a reason for dismissal to help refine future scans.
For more information, refer to the full CASB documentation.
CASB troubleshooting ❯