Known limitations

Below, you will find information on devices, software, and configurations that are incompatible with the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP).

Troubleshoot the Cloudflare One Client For step-by-step guidance on diagnosing and resolving Cloudflare One Client issues, refer to the Cloudflare One Client troubleshooting guide. The guide covers: How to collect diagnostic logs via the Cloudflare dashboard or CLI

How to review key configuration files

Common misconfigurations and their fixes

Best practices for filing support tickets

Windows Server

The Cloudflare One Client does not run on Windows Server. Refer to the downloads page for a list of supported operating systems.

Cloudflare One Client disconnected on Windows ARM

On Windows devices with ARM-based processors, the Cloudflare One Client can sometimes get stuck in a disconnected state when you connect (such as when installing the Cloudflare One Client for the first time).

To work around this issue, you can temporarily remove the WARP network adapter:

Open the Cloudflare One Client GUI and disconnect. In Windows, open Device Manager. Select View > Show hidden devices. Under Network adapters, find Cloudflare WARP Interface Tunnel and select Uninstall device. Select Attempt to remove the drive for this device, then select Uninstall. Reconnect the Cloudflare One Client.

The Cloudflare One Client will now reinstall its network adapter, and the Cloudflare One Client GUI should now show Connected.

Managed network on legacy Windows Server

Managed network detection will not work when the TLS certificate is served from IIS 8.5 on Windows Server 2012 R2. To work around the limitation, move the certificate to a different host.

Split Tunnels for Microsoft 365 traffic

Microsoft has recently made changes to the IP addresses used by Microsoft 365 applications (such as Microsoft Teams). Customers using the Directly route Microsoft 365 traffic feature will need to manually add the following IPs to their Split Tunnels Exclude list:

24.24.24.24/32

52.120.0.0/14

nslookup on Windows in DoH mode

On Windows devices in DNS only mode, nslookup by default sends DNS requests to the WARP local DNS proxy over IPv6. However, because the Cloudflare One Client uses an IPv4-mapped IPv6 address (instead of a real IPv6 address), nslookup will not recognize this address type and the query will fail:

C:\Users\JohnDoe>nslookup google.com Server: UnKnown Address: ::ffff:127.0.2.2 *** UnKnown can't find google.com: No response from server

To work around the issue, specify the IPv4 address of the WARP local DNS proxy in your query:

Terminal window C:\Users\JohnDoe > nslookup google.com 127.0.2.2

Alternatively, use PowerShell:

PowerShell Resolve-DnsName - Name google.com

Comcast DNS servers

Comcast DNS traffic (to the IPs below) cannot be proxied through the Cloudflare One Client. This is because Comcast rejects DNS traffic that is not sent directly from the user's device.

IPv4 Addresses: 75.75.75.75 and 75.75.76.76

and IPv6 Addresses: 2001:558:feed::1 and 2001:558:feed::2

To work around the issue, you can either:

Create a Split Tunnel rule that excludes the above IPs from the Cloudflare One Client.

Configure your device or router to use a public DNS server such as 1.1.1.1 ↗ .

Cox DNS servers

Similar to the Comcast DNS servers limitation listed above, Cox DNS servers will not respond to traffic from the WARP egress IPs (or any IP that is not a Cox IP). The workaround is nearly identical, except that Cox DNS servers may be specific to the individual end user. You can either:

Create a Split Tunnel rule that excludes all Cox DNS servers. For business customers, refer to the COX documentation ↗ for the DNS server IPs. For residential customers, check your local DNS servers. The residential DNS servers typically fall under 68.105.28.0/24 and 68.105.29.0/24 .

for the DNS server IPs. For residential customers, check your local DNS servers. The residential DNS servers typically fall under and . Configure your device or router to use a public DNS server such as 1.1.1.1 ↗ .

HP Velocity

The HP Velocity driver has a bug which will cause a blue screen error on devices running the Cloudflare One Client. HP recommends uninstalling this driver ↗.

Dell firmware version 1.35.0

For Dell devices running firmware version 1.35.0 (released 2025-07-07), regardless of operating system, Cloudflare has confirmed a bug that prevents the WARP service from starting. Cloudflare recommends users experiencing these issues upgrade their Dell device firmware to version 1.36.0 or later.

Cisco Meraki

Cisco Meraki devices have a bug where client traffic can sometimes be identified as Statistical-P2P ↗ and de-prioritised or dropped entirely. To resolve the issue, disable Statistical-P2P on the Cisco Meraki device.

Windows Teredo

The Windows Teredo ↗ interface conflicts with the Cloudflare One Client. Since Teredo and the Cloudflare One Client will fight for control over IPv6 traffic routing, you must disable Teredo on your Windows device. This allows the Cloudflare One Client to provide IPv6 connectivity on the device.

Docker on Linux with bridged networking

Docker ↗ on Linux does not perform the underlying network tunnel MTU changes required by the Cloudflare One Client. This can cause connectivity issues inside of a Docker container when the Cloudflare One Client is enabled on the host machine. For example, curl -v https://cloudflare.com > /dev/null will fail if run from a Docker container that is using the default bridge network driver.

To work around this issue, users of the Cloudflare One Client with Docker on Linux can manually reconfigure the MTU on Docker's network interface. You can either modify /etc/docker/daemon.json to include:

{ " mtu " : 1420 }

or create a Docker network with a working MTU value:

Terminal window docker network create -o "com.docker.network.driver.mtu=1420" my-docker-network

The MTU value should be set to the MTU of your host's default interface minus 80 bytes for the WARP protocol overhead. Most MTUs are 1500, so 1420 should work for most users.

Access Cloudflare One Client DNS from Docker

The Cloudflare One Client runs a local DNS proxy on 127.0.2.2 and 127.0.2.3 . You may need access to these addresses from within Docker containers to resolve internal-only or fallback domains. The default Docker bridge network ↗ copies the DNS settings from the host, but filters out loopback DNS addresses like 127.0.2.2 and 127.0.2.3 , so containers cannot use them.

To enable Cloudflare One Client DNS resolution with containers:

Use a custom Docker network ↗ (recommended): Allows the Docker container to still use the bridge network driver that maintains network isolation from the host. If you are creating your own bridge network, you should also adjust the MTU accordingly.

(recommended): Allows the Docker container to still use the bridge network driver that maintains network isolation from the host. If you are creating your own bridge network, you should also adjust the MTU accordingly. Use host networking ↗ (not recommended): Removes the security benefits of network isolation and may lead to port conflicts.

The following example uses a special host ( connectivity-check.warp-svc ) that is only resolvable by the local DNS proxy to show the supported Docker networking modes.

# This host is not resolvable by default ❯ docker run --rm alpine nslookup connectivity-check.warp-svc. Server: 8.8.8.8 Address: 8.8.8.8:53 ** server can't find connectivity-check.warp-svc.: NXDOMAIN ** server can't find connectivity-check.warp-svc.: NXDOMAIN # Create a bridge network called demo ❯ docker network create demo e1e1943a6995a7e8c115a1c60357fe64f87a3ae90074ce6e4c3f0d2bba3fa892 # The host is resolvable by running a container under this custom network ❯ docker run --rm --net demo alpine nslookup connectivity-check.warp-svc. Server: 127.0.0.11 Address: 127.0.0.11:53Non-authoritative answer: Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: ::ffff:127.0.2.2 Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: ::ffff:127.0.2.3Non-authoritative answer: Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: 127.0.2.2 Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: 127.0.2.3 # The host is also resolvable by running a container using a host network ❯ docker run --rm --net host alpine nslookup connectivity-check.warp-svc. Server: 127.0.0.11 Address: 127.0.0.11:53Non-authoritative answer: Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: ::ffff:127.0.2.2 Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: ::ffff:127.0.2.3Non-authoritative answer: Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: 127.0.2.2 Name: connectivity-check.warp-svc Address: 127.0.2.3

Windows App connection issue

When the Cloudflare One Client is active on a local machine, users may be unable to connect to a Windows 365 PC using the Windows App ↗. This issue does not affect browser-based connections to Windows 365.

To resolve this, exclude the networks specified below from any relevant Cloudflare One Client device profiles. The required networks are listed under the WindowsVirtualDesktop service tag in the Azure IP Ranges and Service Tags - Public Cloud ↗ resource (search for "name": "WindowsVirtualDesktop" ).

Microsoft previously provided a PowerShell script ↗ to retrieve these networks, but it has since been deprecated. The relevant networks are now consolidated to the following subnets and should be excluded from any relevant Cloudflare One Client device profiles:

40.64.144.0/20 51.5.0.0/16 2603:1061:2010::/48 2603:1061:2011::/48

Windows 10 in Microsoft 365 Cloud PC is not supported

Use of the Cloudflare One Client in a Microsoft 365 Windows 10 Cloud PC is not supported. To work around this limitation, use Windows 11.

IPv6 DNS resolution in Traffic only mode

In Traffic only mode, devices using IPv6 DNS servers may experience connectivity issues if these servers are not manually excluded from the WARP tunnel.

Unlike common IPv4 DHCP configurations where DNS servers often fall within automatically excluded private address ranges, IPv6 environments typically require manual exclusion of DNS server addresses via split tunnel settings for proper operation.

If your DNS server uses an IPv6 address, you must manually exclude it using split tunnel settings for Traffic only mode to work properly.

Ivanti Secure Access (formerly Pulse Secure)

The Ivanti Secure Access VPN client can conflict with the Cloudflare One Client by installing Windows Filtering Platform (WFP) rules that block outgoing traffic to the WARP local DNS proxy on port 53 . This results in Host not found errors or a total loss of Internet connectivity even when Ivanti is disabled or disconnected.

To resolve this, contact Ivanti support or your administrator to modify or remove the specific firewall rules blocking traffic to 127.0.2.2 .

Always-On VPN with Lockdown Mode in Microsoft Intune

If you are using Microsoft Intune to deploy the Cloudflare One Client on Android with Always-On VPN and Lockdown mode enabled ↗, the Cloudflare One agent may fail to register. This is because Lockdown mode prevents the Cloudflare One agent from accessing the underlying network to complete the registration process.

This is a known limitation of the Android OS, which has been reported to Google. You can track the status of the feature request on the Google Issue Tracker ↗.

To work around this issue, you can disable Lockdown mode while keeping Always-On VPN enabled: