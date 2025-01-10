Add BCC rules
- Log in to the Google Admin Console ↗.
- On the sidebar, go to Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > Compliance.
- Go to Content Compliance > Select Edit.
- Add a Content Compliance filter, and name it
Email Security - BCC.
- In Email messages to affect, select Inbound.
- Select the recipients you want to send emails to Email Security via BCC. Under Add expressions that describe the content you want to search for in each message:
- Select If ANY of the following match the message.
- Select Add to configure the expression.
- Select Advanced content match.
- In Location, select Headers + Body.
- In Match type, select Matches regex.
- In Regexp, input
.*. You can customize the regex as needed and test within the admin page or on sites like Regexr ↗.
- Select SAVE.
- In If the above expressions match, do the following:
- Select Modify message.
- Ensure that Envelope recipient > Change envelope recipient is unselected, so that emails will not be dropped as an unintended consequence. You will select this option at a later stage.
- Go to Also deliver to, select Add more recipients > ADD > Choose Advanced:
- Under Envelope recipient, select Change envelope recipient > Replace recipient > Enter the email of the recipient.
- Under Spam and delivery options, select Suppress bounces from this recipient.
- Under Headers, select Add X-Gm-Spam and X-Gm-Phishy headers.
- Select SAVE.
- Select Modify message.
- In Account types to affect, select Users and Groups.
- Select SAVE.