Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3
The Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3 integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated AWS account that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.
- An AWS account using AWS S3 (Simple Storage Service)
- For initial setup, access to the AWS account with permission to create a new IAM Role with the scopes listed below.
For the AWS S3 integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following access scopes via an IAM Role with cross-account access:
s3:PutBucketNotification
s3:GetObject
s3:ListBucket
These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission scope, refer to the AWS S3 Permissions documentation ↗.
You can connect an AWS compute account to your CASB integration to perform Data Loss Prevention scans within your S3 bucket and avoid data egress. CASB will scan any objects that exist in the bucket at the time of configuration.
To connect a compute account to your AWS integration:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Find and select your AWS integration.
- Select Open connection instructions.
- Follow the instructions provided to connect a new compute account.
- Select Refresh.
You can only connect one computer account to an integration. To remove a compute account, select Manage compute accounts.
Once your AWS compute account has successfully connected to your CASB integration, you can configure where and how to scan for sensitive data:
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to CASB > Integrations.
- Find and select your AWS integration.
- Select Create new configuration.
- In Resources, choose the buckets you want to scan. Select Continue.
- Choose the file types, sampling percentage, and DLP profiles to scan for.
- (Optional) Configure additional settings, such as the limit of API calls over time for CASB to adhere to.
- Select Continue.
- Review the details of the scan, then select Start scan.
CASB will take up to an hour to begin scanning. To view the scan results, go to CASB > Content > Cloud.
To manage your resources, go to CASB > Integrations, then find and select your AWS integration. From here, you can pause all or individual scans, add or remove resources, and change scan settings.
For more information, refer to Content findings.
The AWS S3 integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.
Flag security issues in S3 Buckets, including overpermissioning, access policies, and user security best practices.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Any Authenticated User to Write
09bc7d1f-e682-43bc-a4ce-e6e03b408244
|Critical
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Any Authenticated User to Write ACP
9392a460-c566-4e0d-b06b-01d87dc84d7c
|Critical
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Public ACP Write
5b792c7f-2546-4fcd-96dc-a58a53fea7e0
|Critical
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Public Write
f50ae197-fa0a-4caa-be95-79aed91eed63
|Critical
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Any Authenticated User to Write
70fe0596-28bc-41dd-a2c3-1486fb0fb1dd
|Critical
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Public Write
5e2aac4b-d8be-43dc-b324-84fdf63f760e
|Critical
|S3 Bucket Publicly Accessible
6b1276e3-88e8-4150-a4d5-1b8273f11078
|Critical
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Any Authenticated User to Read
fda31c4d-24dc-43d4-8a84-a1a9e1df01a1
|High
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Any Authenticated User to Read ACP
7232e46b-3539-4080-b905-022f1091556c
|High
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Public ACP Read
e324242c-5feb-41a3-8d91-f70611471fad
|High
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Public Read
f8c9f979-29f0-4ada-b09e-a149937a55d4
|High
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Any Authenticated User to Read
c6b3a745-b535-45ea-b2c0-ba8a139ca634
|High
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Public Read
f3915412-eef9-47d9-8448-e04462de8ba2
|High
|S3 Bucket Without MFA Delete Enabled
f108bd28-9870-453f-a439-01818e85bdc7
|High
|S3 Bucket Without Server-Side Encryption (SSE)
7817b383-79c3-44ca-8d5d-e01748afe75b
|High
|S3 Bucket Encryption in Transit Disabled
0b3227dd-63d3-46bc-97b3-e62d9c11567a
|Medium
|S3 Bucket MFA Delete Disabled
518697ff-3f7e-463e-acf3-79d106599f0e
|Medium
|S3 Bucket ACL Allows Public List
e3c8a170-7817-4151-bd01-55442f4416ea
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Objects Can Be Public
0ff170dc-be6b-46fa-a1cf-95ca7d067f4b
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Any Authenticated AWS User
264be783-7fe1-4f50-aee7-d8df370b7b77
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Any Authenticated User to Delete
4431eaeb-63e3-43c1-a4bc-029f09da66fd
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Any Authenticated User to List
319c9715-b86d-4215-bdfa-c5d9b3a5cc83
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Public Delete
bbbeacbc-6692-4121-a785-d634da1e5c56
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Policy Allows Public List
f7ae03e3-1303-4404-b6f5-a7f97e52105e
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Server Side Encryption Disabled
d69ab398-fba8-4e71-bf49-60af48d00cbc
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Access Logging
67d0995d-7b4a-40c5-a43f-7a98d20faac6
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without AWS CloudTrail Logging
89366ebe-ca0b-45fc-a9cb-135674e0a49b
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Cross-Region Replication
d4e5c815-33e3-4a01-b852-fe040d51ee55
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Default Encryption
fb7a41af-294c-4e9b-a6ca-a1fed35542d6
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Lifecycle Policies
2df6f1b8-e41c-4ab5-a466-992ce485a367
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Object-Level Logging
9af2594c-3999-49c9-bd3d-2f4b091f99c0
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Replication Enabled
cb61ef18-a498-456c-985c-78a45e19f4fe
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Without Versioning Enabled
95e1284f-a514-4396-bf64-cd003818790c
|Medium
|S3 Bucket Access Logging Disabled
84ba76fa-4703-490e-ab75-1b554993c054
|Low
|S3 Bucket Lifecycle Disabled
970d2ca8-e189-42a8-8e86-9f674fcb1aea
|Low
|S3 Bucket Policy Not Existent
3e1d0535-d82f-4ed1-9664-d2c50905db17
|Low
|S3 Bucket Versioning Disabled
4e976e0d-b545-4c4a-99c5-a2f5d9a6f3d8
|Low
Identify AWS IAM-related security issues that could affect S3 Bucket and Object security.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|IAM Account Password Policy Does Not Exist
e39ee4da-eed5-49d0-95f7-b423884b858c
|Critical
|IAM Account Password Policy Doesn't Require Lowercase Letters
9278444b-0c38-4ed0-8127-f3f25444811c
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Doesn't Require Passwords to Expire
5be79a96-4570-45cf-8ba3-1abe62802d16
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Doesn't Require Symbols
dd17afa3-4d4c-49e4-84c3-e829af9fff97
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Doesn't Require Uppercase Letters
e4976e53-bab5-4276-a1d3-1d85ebfd4d57
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Max Age is greater than 90 days
4e1092a0-7092-405f-a991-537d8c371440
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Minimum Length is less than 8
2a2fa181-7beb-48ba-bc8d-8f1170c6062c
|High
|IAM Account Password Policy Re-use Prevention is less than 5
a4791a20-373f-44d3-9f6e-e61f1685fe05
|High
|IAM Role with Cross-Account Access
8de72710-b23a-4d94-915e-26ef7249d21e
|High
|IAM Access Key Inactive over 90 Days
37d1adb1-8e37-4708-a849-e06945c60802
|Medium
|IAM Access Key Not Rotated over 90 Days
d2caf571-4c99-4da7-a21c-4384f8cb4e5c
|Medium
|IAM User Console Login Inactive Over 90 Days
82b50a4d-8582-4766-9bad-f41b441bf336
|Medium
|IAM User MFA Disabled
4679563f-5975-4c68-9dbf-896810ec8de9
|Medium
|IAM User Password Older Than 90 Days
c5376384-e4e4-4b2c-af84-12d6740939f0
|Medium
|IAM Account Password Policy Doesn't Require Numbers
15c65813-c7e6-4b22-95b3-b3942c8b8924
|Low
Detect security issues related to the use of an IAM Root User, which has the ability to access and configure important settings.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|AWS Root User Access Key Used within Last 90 Days
9d23c002-aece-42b5-b082-2b51fab8d7c1
|Critical
|AWS Root User has Access Keys
1b788d31-ed56-4008-b136-6993f38e4d1c
|Critical
|AWS Root User Logged in within Last 90 Days
e9959d6e-edc9-4ea3-9113-3c30b02a811e
|Critical
|AWS Root User MFA Disabled
19abe0ee-e8bd-4e3b-9ee9-ea5c64fe769c
|Critical
Catch certificate-related issues and risks to prevent malicious compromise of internal resources.
|Finding type
|FindingTypeID
|Severity
|ACM Certificate Expired
30ce0a22-eb3d-457d-bc59-6468f9bb4c4f
|Critical
|ACM Certificate Has Domain Wildcard
d313bc0c-a2fb-41d8-b5a8-ef2704bb5570
|High
|ACM Certificate Expires within 30 days
cd93f2c1-9b07-4e6c-964c-79f3a64d56ac
|Medium
