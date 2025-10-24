Cloud and SaaS integrations
You can integrate cloud environments and SaaS applications with Cloudflare CASB. Once you have added an integration, you can view and manage findings.
Supported integrations include:
- Anthropic
- Atlassian Confluence
- Atlassian Jira
- Amazon Web Services (AWS) S3
- Bitbucket Cloud
- Box
- Dropbox
- Google Cloud Platform (GCP) Cloud Storage
- GitHub
- Google Workspace
- Microsoft 365
- OpenAI
- Salesforce (FedRAMP)
- Salesforce
- ServiceNow (FedRAMP)
- ServiceNow
- Slack
- Troubleshooting
