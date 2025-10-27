You can configure how Email security handles links in emails.

Note You can only configure link actions if you deploy Email security via MX/Inline.

To configure link actions:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Link actions > View.

You can configure Link actions settings, or URL rewrite ignore patterns.

Link actions settings

To configure link actions, select Configure.

The dashboard will display Open links evaluated as suspicious in a remote browser (Recommended). This option is turned on by default. Email security will also allow you to select message dispositions to open all the links for dispositioned emails in a remote browser.

Select one or more disposition, then select Save.

If Open links evaluated as suspicious in a remote browser (Recommended) is turned off, you can select URL defang or No action on each disposition. Select Save once you have completed the configuration.

Add patterns for URLs

You can add patterns for URLs that should be rewritten.

Under URL rewrite ignore patterns, select Add a pattern. Enter a valid IP, URL, or regular expression. You can enter up to 512 characters. Select Save.

To edit a pattern, go to the pattern you want to edit, select the three dots, then Edit. Once you have finished modifying the URL patter, select Save.

To delete a pattern, go to the pattern you want to delete, select the three dots, then Delete.