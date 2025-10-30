Magic Transit egress
The suggestions in the Minimal ruleset and Extended ruleset are recommendations for ingress traffic.
For Magic Transit egress traffic, consider the following information:
- The Magic Firewall rules will apply to both Magic Transit ingress and egress traffic passing via Cloudflare.
- Magic Firewall is not stateful for your Magic Transit egress traffic.
- Magic Firewall is not stateful in both directions after DDoS mitigations.
- If you have a Magic Firewall "default drop" catchall rule for ingress traffic, you will need to add an earlier rule to permit traffic sourced from your Magic Transit prefix with the destination as any to allow outbound egress traffic.
