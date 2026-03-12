MCP Portal Logs
The descriptions below detail the fields available for
mcp_portal_logs.
Type:
string
Country code of the client IP address.
Type:
string
IP address of the client that initiated the request.
Type:
string
Colo code of the data center that processed the request (for example, 'DFW').
Type:
int or string
The date and time the request was made.
Type:
string
The error message if the request failed and there is additional information.
Type:
string
The JSON-RPC method of the request (for example, 'tools/call', 'prompts/get', 'resources/read').
Type:
string
Audience tag of the MCP Portal.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the MCP Portal.
Type:
string
For prompts/get requests, the name of the prompt being fetched.
Type:
string
For resources/read requests, the URI of the resource being fetched.
Type:
string
Audience tag of the upstream MCP Server.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the upstream MCP Server.
Type:
int
The time in milliseconds it took for the upstream MCP server to respond.
Type:
string
URL of the upstream MCP Server.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the stateful MCP session associated with the request.
Type:
bool
If the request succeeded.
Type:
string
For tools/call requests, the name of the tool being called.
Type:
string
Email address of the authenticated user who performed the request.
Type:
string
Unique identifier of the authenticated user who performed the request.