The descriptions below detail the fields available for mcp_portal_logs .

ClientCountry

Type: string

Country code of the client IP address.

ClientIP

Type: string

IP address of the client that initiated the request.

ColoCode

Type: string

Colo code of the data center that processed the request (for example, 'DFW').

Type: int or string

The date and time the request was made.

Error

Type: string

The error message if the request failed and there is additional information.

Method

Type: string

The JSON-RPC method of the request (for example, 'tools/call', 'prompts/get', 'resources/read').

PortalAUD

Type: string

Audience tag of the MCP Portal.

PortalID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the MCP Portal.

PromptGetName

Type: string

For prompts/get requests, the name of the prompt being fetched.

ResourceReadURI

Type: string

For resources/read requests, the URI of the resource being fetched.

ServerAUD

Type: string

Audience tag of the upstream MCP Server.

ServerID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the upstream MCP Server.

ServerResponseDurationMs

Type: int

The time in milliseconds it took for the upstream MCP server to respond.

ServerURL

Type: string

URL of the upstream MCP Server.

SessionID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the stateful MCP session associated with the request.

Success

Type: bool

If the request succeeded.

ToolCallName

Type: string

For tools/call requests, the name of the tool being called.

UserEmail

Type: string

Email address of the authenticated user who performed the request.

UserID

Type: string

Unique identifier of the authenticated user who performed the request.