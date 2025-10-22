Cloudflare Access allows your users to use LinkedIn as their identity provider (IdP).

Prerequisites

Sign in to your LinkedIn account before continuing. Configuring LinkedIn as a Cloudflare Access IdP requires a LinkedIn account.

Set up LinkedIn as an IdP

To configure LinkedIn as an IdP:

Go to the LinkedIn Developer Portal ↗. Select Create App. On the Create an app page, enter an App name for your application. Select a LinkedIn Page for your application or select Create a new LinkedIn page if you do not have a LinkedIn page. Select Upload a logo and upload your company logo image file. Select API Terms of Use to read the terms of use, and agree to the terms. Select Create app. In the Products tab of your LinkedIn application, select Request Access next to the Sign In with LinkedIn using OpenID Connect option. In the Auth tab of your LinkedIn application, find the Client ID and Client Secret. In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication. Under Login methods, select Add new. Select LinkedIn as your IdP. In the App ID field, copy and paste the Client ID from step 9. In the Client secret field, copy and paste the Client secret from step 9. Select Save. In the Auth tab of your LinkedIn application, go to OAuth 2.0 settings and select the pencil icon next to Authorized redirect URLs for your app. Enter the following URL: https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback You can find your team name by going to Zero Trust ↗ > Settings > Custom Pages.

To test that your connection is working, go to Zero Trust ↗ > Settings > Authentication > Login methods > select Test next to your LinkedIn login method.

Example API configuration