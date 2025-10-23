 Skip to content
Private network applications (legacy)

You can configure a Private Network application to manage access to specific applications on your private network.

To create a private network application:

  1. In Zero Trust, go to Access > Applications > Add an application.

  2. Select Private Network.

  3. Name your application.

  4. For Application type, select Destination IP.

  5. For Value, enter the IP address for your application (for example, 10.128.0.7).

  6. Configure your App Launcher visibility and logo.

  7. Select Next. You will see two auto-generated Gateway Network policies: one that allows access to the destination IP and another that blocks access.

  8. Modify the policies to include additional identity-based conditions. For example:

    • Policy 1

      SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
      Destination IPin10.128.0.7AndAllow
      User Emailmatches regex.*@example.com

    • Policy 2

      SelectorOperatorValueAction
      Destination IPin10.128.0.7Block

    Policies are evaluated in numerical order, so a user with an email ending in @example.com will be able to access 10.128.0.7 while all others will be blocked. For more information on building network policies, refer to our dedicated documentation.

  9. Select Add application.

Your application will appear on the Applications page.