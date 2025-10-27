Configure text add-ons
You can create custom labels to be used as the subject or body prefix for emails with specific dispositions.
To configure a subject prefix:
- Log in to Cloudflare One ↗.
- Select Email security.
- Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Text add-ons > View.
- Select Configure > Subject prefix.
- Populate each disposition with a subject prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the subject prefix for a specific disposition.
In Advanced settings, you can configure Add "labels" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text.
To turn on Add "labels" variable:
- Go to Advanced settings > Add "labels" variable.
- Choose between:
- Use default.
- Use custom "labels" variable: Enter the custom label in the text box.
Once you have configured the subject prefix, select Save.
A body prefix is a custom label added to the top of the email body for emails with specific dispositions.
Populate each disposition with a body prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the body prefix for a specific disposition.
In Advanced settings, you can configure Add "labels" or "threat types" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value for labels that lists dispositions, or threats that lists the threat types behind an assigned disposition.
To turn on Add "labels" or "threat types" variable:
- Go to Advanced settings:
- Choose between:
- Add "labels" variable: This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between:
- Use default.
- Use custom "labels" variable: Enter the custom label in the text box.
Once you have configured the body prefix, select Save.
This option allows you to include a dynamic value for '%THREATS' that lists the threat types behind an assigned disposition. It can include additional, HTML-formatted text.
The dashboard will display Default or Custom (to use "labels" or "threat types" variable), depending on how you configured the advanced settings.
