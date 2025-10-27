You can create custom labels to be used as the subject or body prefix for emails with specific dispositions.

Note You can only configure text add-ons if you deploy Email security via MX/Inline.

Warning If you currently do not have text add-ons enabled, configuring text add-ons will add a banner to the subject line. As a result, the subject line and the email body will be reduced.

Subject prefix

To configure a subject prefix:

Log in to Cloudflare One ↗ . Select Email security. Select Settings, then go to Detection settings > Text add-ons > View. Select Configure > Subject prefix. Populate each disposition with a subject prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the subject prefix for a specific disposition.

Advanced settings

In Advanced settings, you can configure Add "labels" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text.

To turn on Add "labels" variable:

Go to Advanced settings > Add "labels" variable. Choose between: Use default .

. Use custom "labels" variable: Enter the custom label in the text box.

Once you have configured the subject prefix, select Save.

Body prefix

A body prefix is a custom label added to the top of the email body for emails with specific dispositions.

Populate each disposition with a body prefix, and turn on the Status to enable the body prefix for a specific disposition.

Advanced settings

In Advanced settings, you can configure Add "labels" or "threat types" variable. This option allows you to add a dynamic value for labels that lists dispositions, or threats that lists the threat types behind an assigned disposition.

To turn on Add "labels" or "threat types" variable:

Go to Advanced settings: Choose between: Add "labels" variable : This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between: Use default . Use custom "labels" variable : Enter the custom label in the text box.

: This option allows you to add a dynamic value that for a label that lists dispositions and allows for additional text. Choose between:

Once you have configured the body prefix, select Save.

Add threat types variable

This option allows you to include a dynamic value for '%THREATS' that lists the threat types behind an assigned disposition. It can include additional, HTML-formatted text.

The dashboard will display Default or Custom (to use "labels" or "threat types" variable), depending on how you configured the advanced settings.