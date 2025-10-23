PagerDuty
Last reviewed: over 1 year ago
This guide covers how to configure PagerDuty ↗ as a SAML application in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- An identity provider configured in Cloudflare Zero Trust
- Admin access to a PagerDuty site
- In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications.
- Select Add an application > SaaS.
- For Application, select PagerDuty.
- For the authentication protocol, select SAML.
- Select Add application.
- Fill in the following fields:
- Entity ID:
https://<your-subdomain>.pagerduty.com
- Assertion Consumer Service URL:
https://<your-subdomain>.pagerduty.com/sso/saml/consume
- Name ID format: Email
- Entity ID:
- Copy the SSO endpoint and Public key.
- Configure Access policies for the application.
- Save the application.
- Paste the Public key in a text editor.
- Amend the public key so each row is a maximum of 64 characters long. Originally, each full row of the public key is 65 characters long.
- Wrap the certificate in
-----BEGIN CERTIFICATE-----and
-----END CERTIFICATE-----.
- In PagerDuty, select your profile picture and go to Account Settings > Single Sign-on.
- Turn on SAML.
- In X.509 Certificate, paste the entire x.509 certificate from step 2. Create a x.509 certificate.
- In Login URL, paste the SSO endpoint from application configuration in Cloudflare Zero Trust.
- Select Save Changes.
- Open an incognito window and paste your PagerDuty URL into the address bar. Select Sign In With Single Sign-On. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- In an incognito window, paste your PagerDuty URL and select Sign In With Single Sign-On. You will be redirected to the Cloudflare Access login screen and prompted to sign in with your identity provider.
- Once SSO sign in is successful, select your profile picture and go to Account Settings > Single Sign-on.
- Turn off Allow username/password login and select Save Changes. Now, users will only be able to sign in with SSO.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-