OneLogin
OneLogin provides SSO identity management. Cloudflare Access supports OneLogin as an OIDC identity provider.
-
Log in to your OneLogin admin portal.
-
Go to Applications > Applications and select Add App.
-
Search for
OIDCand select OpenId Connect (OIDC) by OneLogin, Inc.
-
In Display Name, enter any name for your application. Select Save.
-
Next, go to Configuration. In the Redirect URI field, enter the following URL:
You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.
-
Select Save.
-
Go to Access and choose the Roles that can access this application. Select Save.
-
Go to SSO and select Show client secret.
-
Copy the Client ID and Client Secret.
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Settings > Authentication.
-
Under Login methods, select Add new.
-
Select OneLogin.
-
Fill in the following information:
- Name: Name your identity provider.
- App ID: Enter your OneLogin client ID.
- Client secret: Enter your OneLogin client secret.
- OneLogin account URL: Enter your OneLogin domain, for example
https://<your-domain>.onelogin.com.
-
(Optional) To enable SCIM, refer to Synchronize users and groups.
-
(Optional) Under Optional configurations, enter custom OIDC claims that you wish to add to your user's identity.
-
Select Save.
To test that your connection is working, go to Authentication > Login methods and select Test next to OneLogin.
