Log in to your OneLogin admin portal.

Go to Applications > Applications and select Add App .

Search for OIDC and select OpenId Connect (OIDC) by OneLogin, Inc.

In Display Name , enter any name for your application. Select Save .

Next, go to Configuration. In the Redirect URI field, enter the following URL:

https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/callback

You can find your team name in Zero Trust under Settings > Custom Pages.