Resolver policies
By default, Gateway sends DNS requests to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare's public DNS resolver, for resolution. Enterprise users can instead create Gateway policies to route DNS queries to custom resolvers.
Gateway will route user traffic to your configured DNS resolver based on the matching policy, even if your resolvers' IP addresses overlap.
You may use resolver policies if you require access to non-publicly routed domains, such as private network services or internal resources. You may also use resolver policies if you need to access a protected DNS service or want to simplify DNS management for multiple locations.
Cloudflare Internal DNS allows you to manage DNS records for internal resources on a private network. DNS zones configured in Internal DNS can only be queried by the Gateway resolver. With resolver policies, you can determine how Gateway resolves your organization's DNS queries to resolve to internal resources based on the context of the query, such as known source IPs for a geographic location.
To get started with resolving internal DNS queries with resolver policies, refer to Get started.
If your resolver is only reachable by a client device and not by Gateway via a Cloudflare tunnel, Magic WAN tunnel, or other public Internet connections, you should configure Local Domain Fallback for your device. If both Local Domain Fallback and resolver policies are configured for the same device, Cloudflare will apply your client-side Local Domain Fallback rules first. If you onboard DNS queries to Gateway with the WARP client and route them with resolver policies, the source IP of the queries will be the IP address assigned by the WARP client.
Resolver policies support TCP and UDP connections. Custom resolvers can point to the Internet via IPv4 or IPv6, or to a private network service, such as a Magic tunnel. Policies default to port
53. You can change which port your resolver uses by customizing it in your policy.
You can protect your authoritative nameservers from DDoS attacks by enabling DNS Firewall.
You can configure connections to a private resolver connected to Cloudflare with Cloudflare Tunnel. To ensure
cloudflared can route UDP traffic to your resolver, connect your tunnel via QUIC.
For more information on connecting a private DNS resolver to Cloudflare with Cloudflare Tunnel, refer to Private DNS.
To enable connections to a private resolver connected to Cloudflare via Magic WAN, contact your account team.
Resolver policies can route queries for resolution from the following DNS endpoints:
- IPv4
- IPv6
- DNS over HTTPS (DoH)
- DNS over TLS (DoT)
- DNS queries generated by Cloudflare Browser Isolation and Clientless Web Isolation
- DNS queries generated by proxy endpoints
Gateway will filter, resolve, and log your queries regardless of endpoint.
To create a resolver policy:
-
In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Resolver policies.
-
Select Add a policy.
-
Create an expression for your desired traffic. For example, you can resolve a hostname for an internal service:
Selector Operator Value Host in
internal.example.com
Make sure your destination is not subject to Local Domain Fallback.
-
In Select DNS resolver, choose Configure custom DNS resolvers.
-
Enter the IP addresses of your custom DNS resolver. As you enter an IP address, Gateway will search through your virtual networks configured in Zero Trust.
-
In Network, choose whether to route queries publicly (to the Internet) or privately (to a private network service).
-
(Optional) Enter a custom port for each IP address.
-
Select Create policy.
Custom resolvers are saved to your account for future use. You can add up to 10 IPv4 and 10 IPv6 addresses to a policy.
-
Add the following permission to your
cloudflare_api_token↗:
Zero Trust Write
-
-
Create a resolver policy using the
cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy↗ resource:
When a user's query matches a resolver policy, Gateway will send the query to your listed resolvers in the following order:
- Public resolvers
- Private resolvers behind the default virtual network for your account
- Private resolvers behind a custom virtual network
Gateway will cache the fastest resolver for use in subsequent queries. Resolver priority is cached on a per user basis for each data center.
For more information on creating a DNS policy, refer to DNS policies.
Use this selector to filter domains belonging to specific content categories.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Content Categories
any(dns.content_category[*] in {1})
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 anycast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DNS Resolver IP
any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0)
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, you can use a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of
abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of
abcdefg.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|DOH Subdomain
dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match
example.com and its subdomains, such as
www.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Domain
any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com")
|Before DNS resolution
Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match
test.example.com but not
example.com or
www.test.example.com.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Host
dns.fqdn == "example.com"
|Before DNS resolution
Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.
Use this selector to apply policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Location
dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"}
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against. For example, you can match
A records for a domain but not
MX records.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Query Record Type
dns.query_rtype == "TXT"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to match domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Security Categories
any(dns.security_category[*] in {1})
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:
|Continent
|Code
|Africa
AF
|Antarctica
AN
|Asia
AS
|Europe
EU
|North America
NA
|Oceania
OC
|South America
SA
|Tor network
T1
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source Continent IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.continent == "North America"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.
Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source Country IP Geolocation
dns.src.geo.country == "RU"
|Before DNS resolution
Use this selector to apply policies to the source IP address of DNS queries. For example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by your organization to send queries to Gateway.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|Source IP
dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0
|Before DNS resolution
Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.
|UI name
|API example
|Evaluation phase
|User Email
identity.email == "user@example.com"
|Before DNS resolution
|User Name
identity.name == "Test User"
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group IDs
any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"})
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group Names
any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"})
|Before DNS resolution
|User Group Emails
any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"})
|Before DNS resolution
|SAML Attributes
any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"})
|Before DNS resolution
Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.
|Operator
|Meaning
|is
|equals the defined value
|is not
|does not equal the defined value
|in
|matches at least one of the defined values
|not in
|does not match any of the defined values
|in list
|in a pre-defined list of values
|not in list
|not in a pre-defined list of values
|matches regex
|regex evaluates to true
|does not match regex
|regex evaluates to false
|greater than
|exceeds the defined number
|greater than or equal to
|exceeds or equals the defined number
|less than
|below the defined number
|less than or equal to
|below or equals the defined number
In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.
Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.
If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol (
|) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character (
\) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:
|Selector
|Operator
|Value
|Action
|Host
|matches regex
.\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org
|Block
In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.
To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.
|Operator
|Meaning
|And
|match all of the conditions in the expression
|Or
|match any of the conditions in the expression
The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity.
