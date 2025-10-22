Note Only available on Enterprise plans.

By default, Gateway sends DNS requests to 1.1.1.1, Cloudflare's public DNS resolver, for resolution. Enterprise users can instead create Gateway policies to route DNS queries to custom resolvers.

flowchart TD %% Accessibility accTitle: How Gateway routes DNS queries accDescr: Flowchart describing the order Cloudflare Gateway routes a DNS query from an endpoint through DNS and resolver policies back to the user. %% Flowchart user(["User"])-->endpoint[/"Gateway DNS endpoint"/] endpoint-->query["DNS policy (query)"] query-->resolver["Resolver policy"] resolver--"Routes to </br>custom resolver"-->response["DNS policy (response)"] response--"Returns response"-->user

Gateway will route user traffic to your configured DNS resolver based on the matching policy, even if your resolvers' IP addresses overlap.

Use cases

You may use resolver policies if you require access to non-publicly routed domains, such as private network services or internal resources. You may also use resolver policies if you need to access a protected DNS service or want to simplify DNS management for multiple locations.

Internal DNS Beta

Cloudflare Internal DNS allows you to manage DNS records for internal resources on a private network. DNS zones configured in Internal DNS can only be queried by the Gateway resolver. With resolver policies, you can determine how Gateway resolves your organization's DNS queries to resolve to internal resources based on the context of the query, such as known source IPs for a geographic location.

To get started with resolving internal DNS queries with resolver policies, refer to Get started.

Local Domain Fallback

If your resolver is only reachable by a client device and not by Gateway via a Cloudflare tunnel, Magic WAN tunnel, or other public Internet connections, you should configure Local Domain Fallback for your device. If both Local Domain Fallback and resolver policies are configured for the same device, Cloudflare will apply your client-side Local Domain Fallback rules first. If you onboard DNS queries to Gateway with the WARP client and route them with resolver policies, the source IP of the queries will be the IP address assigned by the WARP client.

Local Domain Fallback or Gateway Resolver policies? If your DNS server can be configured to connect to a Cloudflare on-ramp , Cloudflare recommends using Gateway Resolver policies rather than Local Domain Fallback. Gateway Resolver policies provide more visibility by allowing you to log and review DNS traffic.

Resolver connections

Resolver policies support TCP and UDP connections. Custom resolvers can point to the Internet via IPv4 or IPv6, or to a private network service, such as a Magic tunnel. Policies default to port 53 . You can change which port your resolver uses by customizing it in your policy.

You can protect your authoritative nameservers from DDoS attacks by enabling DNS Firewall.

Cloudflare Tunnel

You can configure connections to a private resolver connected to Cloudflare with Cloudflare Tunnel. To ensure cloudflared can route UDP traffic to your resolver, connect your tunnel via QUIC.

For more information on connecting a private DNS resolver to Cloudflare with Cloudflare Tunnel, refer to Private DNS.

Magic WAN

To enable connections to a private resolver connected to Cloudflare via Magic WAN, contact your account team.

Available DNS endpoints

Resolver policies can route queries for resolution from the following DNS endpoints:

Gateway will filter, resolve, and log your queries regardless of endpoint.

Create a resolver policy

Virtual network limitation Resolver policies do not automatically update when you change the virtual networks associated with a route. If you move a route from one virtual network to another, the resolver policy will still reference the old virtual network. You will need to manually remove and recreate the resolver policy to update the route.

To create a resolver policy:

Dashboard

Terraform (v5) In Zero Trust ↗, go to Gateway > Resolver policies. Select Add a policy. Create an expression for your desired traffic. For example, you can resolve a hostname for an internal service: Selector Operator Value Host in internal.example.com Make sure your destination is not subject to Local Domain Fallback. In Select DNS resolver, choose Configure custom DNS resolvers. Enter the IP addresses of your custom DNS resolver. As you enter an IP address, Gateway will search through your virtual networks configured in Zero Trust. In Network, choose whether to route queries publicly (to the Internet) or privately (to a private network service). (Optional) Enter a custom port for each IP address. Select Create policy. Custom resolvers are saved to your account for future use. You can add up to 10 IPv4 and 10 IPv6 addresses to a policy. Add the following permission to your cloudflare_api_token ↗: Zero Trust Write Create a resolver policy using the cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy ↗ resource: resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy" "resolver_policy" { name = "Example resolver policy" enabled = true account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id description = "TERRAFORM MANAGED resolver policy" action = "resolve" traffic = "dns.fqdn in { \" internal.example.com \" }" identity = "identity.email in { \" jdoe@example.com \" }" precedence = 1 rule_settings = { dns_resolvers = { # You can add up to 10 IPv4 and 10 IPv6 addresses to a policy. ipv4 = [ { ip = "192.0.2.24" port = 53 route_through_private_network = true vnet_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network.staging_vnet.id } ] ipv6 = [ { ip = "2001:DB8::" port = 53 route_through_private_network = true vnet_id = cloudflare_zero_trust_tunnel_cloudflared_virtual_network.staging_vnet.id } ] } } }

When a user's query matches a resolver policy, Gateway will send the query to your listed resolvers in the following order:

Public resolvers Private resolvers behind the default virtual network for your account Private resolvers behind a custom virtual network

Gateway will cache the fastest resolver for use in subsequent queries. Resolver priority is cached on a per user basis for each data center.

For more information on creating a DNS policy, refer to DNS policies.

Terraform provider v4 precedence limitation To avoid conflicts, version 4 of the Terraform Cloudflare provider applies a hash calculation to policy precedence. For example, a precedence of 1000 may become 1000901 . This can cause errors when reordering policies. To avoid this issue, manually set the precedence of policies created with Terraform using the Update a Zero Trust Gateway rule endpoint. To ensure your precedence is set correctly, Cloudflare recommends upgrading your Terraform provider to version 5 ↗.

Selectors

Content Categories

Use this selector to filter domains belonging to specific content categories.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Content Categories any(dns.content_category[*] in {1}) Before DNS resolution

DNS Resolver IP

Use this selector to apply policies to DNS queries that arrived to your Gateway Resolver IP address aligned with a registered DNS location. For most Gateway customers, this is an IPv4 anycast address and policies created using this IPv4 address will apply to all DNS locations. However, each DNS location has a dedicated IPv6 address and some Gateway customers have been supplied with a dedicated IPv4 address — these both can be used to apply policies to specific registered DNS locations.

UI name API example Evaluation phase DNS Resolver IP any(dns.resolved_ip[*] == 198.51.100.0) Before DNS resolution

DoH Subdomain

Use this selector to match against DNS queries that arrive via DNS-over-HTTPS (DoH) destined for the DoH endpoint configured for each DNS location. For example, you can use a DNS location with a DoH endpoint of abcdefg.cloudflare-gateway.com by choosing the DoH Subdomain selector and inputting a value of abcdefg .

UI name API example Evaluation phase DOH Subdomain dns.doh_subdomain == "abcdefg" Before DNS resolution

Domain

Use this selector to match against a domain and all subdomains. For example, you can match example.com and its subdomains, such as www.example.com .

UI name API example Evaluation phase Domain any(dns.domains[*] == "example.com") Before DNS resolution

Gateway policies do not support domains with non-Latin characters directly. To use a domain with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Host

Use this selector to match against only the hostname specified. For example, you can match test.example.com but not example.com or www.test.example.com .

UI name API example Evaluation phase Host dns.fqdn == "example.com" Before DNS resolution

Gateway policies do not support hostnames with non-Latin characters directly. To use a hostname with non-Latin characters, add it to a list.

Note Some hostnames ( example.com ) will invisibly redirect to the www subdomain ( www.example.com ). To match this type of website, use the Domain selector instead of the Host selector.

Location

Use this selector to apply policies to a specific Gateway DNS location or set of locations.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Location dns.location in {"location_uuid_1" "location_uuid_2"} Before DNS resolution

Query Record Type

Use this selector to choose the DNS resource record type that you would like to apply policies against. For example, you can match A records for a domain but not MX records.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Query Record Type dns.query_rtype == "TXT" Before DNS resolution

Security Categories

Use this selector to match domains (and optionally, IP addresses) belonging to specific security categories.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Security Categories any(dns.security_category[*] in {1}) Before DNS resolution

Source Continent

Use this selector to filter based on the continent where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a continent, enter its two-letter code into the Value field:

Continent Code Africa AF Antarctica AN Asia AS Europe EU North America NA Oceania OC South America SA Tor network T1

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source Continent IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.continent == "North America" Before DNS resolution

Source Country

Use this selector to filter based on the country where the query arrived to Gateway from.

Geolocation is determined from the device's public IP address (typically assigned by the user's ISP). To specify a country, enter its ISO 3166-1 Alpha-2 code ↗ in the Value field.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source Country IP Geolocation dns.src.geo.country == "RU" Before DNS resolution

Source IP

Use this selector to apply policies to the source IP address of DNS queries. For example, this could be the WAN IP address of the stub resolver used by your organization to send queries to Gateway.

UI name API example Evaluation phase Source IP dns.src_ip == 198.51.100.0 Before DNS resolution

Users

Use these selectors to match against identity attributes.

UI name API example Evaluation phase User Email identity.email == "user@example.com" Before DNS resolution User Name identity.name == "Test User" Before DNS resolution User Group IDs any(identity.groups[*].id in {"group_id"}) Before DNS resolution User Group Names any(identity.groups[*].name in {"group_name"}) Before DNS resolution User Group Emails any(identity.groups[*].email in {"group@example.com"}) Before DNS resolution SAML Attributes any(identity.saml_attributes["http://schemas.xmlsoap.org/ws/2005/05/identity/claims/name"] in {"Test User"}) Before DNS resolution

Comparison operators

Comparison operators are the way Gateway matches traffic to a selector. When you choose a Selector in the dashboard policy builder, the Operator dropdown menu will display the available options for that selector.

Operator Meaning is equals the defined value is not does not equal the defined value in matches at least one of the defined values not in does not match any of the defined values in list in a pre-defined list of values not in list not in a pre-defined list of values matches regex regex evaluates to true does not match regex regex evaluates to false greater than exceeds the defined number greater than or equal to exceeds or equals the defined number less than below the defined number less than or equal to below or equals the defined number

Value

In the Value field, you can input a single value when using an equality comparison operator (such as is) or multiple values when using a containment comparison operator (such as in). Additionally, you can use regular expressions (or regex) to specify a range of values for supported selectors.

Regular expressions

Gateway uses Rust to evaluate regular expressions. The Rust implementation is slightly different than regex libraries used elsewhere. For more information, refer to our guide for Wildcards. To evaluate if your regex matches, you can use Rustexp ↗.

If you want to match multiple values, you can use the pipe symbol ( | ) as an OR operator. In Gateway, you do not need to use an escape character ( \ ) before the pipe symbol. For example, the following policy blocks requests to two hostnames if either appears in a request header:

Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .\*whispersystems.org|.\*signal.org Block

In addition to regular expressions, you can use logical operators to match multiple values.

Logical operators

To evaluate multiple conditions in an expression, select the And logical operator. These expressions can be compared further with the Or logical operator.

Operator Meaning And match all of the conditions in the expression Or match any of the conditions in the expression

The Or operator will only work with conditions in the same expression group. For example, you cannot compare conditions in Traffic with conditions in Identity.