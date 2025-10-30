Protocol validation rules
Magic Firewall supports Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) ↗ to inspect traffic validity and enforce a positive security model.
You can use the
sip field when creating a rule to determine if packets are valid SIP Layer 7 (L7) protocol. Refer to Magic Firewall fields, specifically the
sip field, for more information on this topic.
Contact your account manager if you need Magic Firewall to support additional protocols.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-