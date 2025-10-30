 Skip to content
Protocol validation rules

Magic Firewall supports Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) to inspect traffic validity and enforce a positive security model.

You can use the sip field when creating a rule to determine if packets are valid SIP Layer 7 (L7) protocol. Refer to Magic Firewall fields, specifically the sip field, for more information on this topic.

Contact your account manager if you need Magic Firewall to support additional protocols.