 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Docs DirectoryAPIsSDKs

Secure MCP servers

You can secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers with Cloudflare Access. There are two approaches depending on how your MCP server handles authentication:

ApproachBest forAuth handled by
Self-hosted applicationMCP servers where you want Access to handle all authentication and authorizationCloudflare Access
Access for SaaS (OIDC)MCP servers that implement their own OAuth flow and need Cloudflare as the identity/token providerYour MCP server code, with Access as the OIDC provider

The following guide deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers and protects it with a self-hosted Access application. Cloudflare Access handles the full OAuth flow automatically — the MCP server does not need to implement any authorization logic. When users connect using an MCP client, Access prompts them to log in to your identity provider and only grants access if they pass your Access policies.

Prerequisites

1. Deploy an example MCP server

To deploy our example MCP server to your Cloudflare account:

  1. Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow:

    Deploy to Workers

  2. Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization.

  3. On the Create an application page, configure the following fields:

    • Git account: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.
    • Create private Git repository: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.
    • Project name: mcp-access-self-hosted

    We will configure TEAM_DOMAIN and POLICY_AUD in a later step.

  4. Select Create and deploy.

The MCP server will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository.

2. Create a self-hosted Access application

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Access controls > Applications.
  2. Select Add an application.
  3. Select Self-hosted.
  4. Enter a name for your application (for example, MCP server).
  5. In Application domain, enter your Worker URL (for example, mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev).
  6. Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server (for example, allow emails ending in @yourcompany.com).

  7. Configure how users will authenticate:

    1. Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application.

    2. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.

    3. (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity.
  8. Save the application.
  9. On the application details page, copy the AUD tag value from Basic information. You will need this value to configure your MCP server.

3. Configure your MCP server

The MCP server validates the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header on each request by checking the JWT signature against your team's public keys and verifying the issuer and audience claims. You need to provide your team domain and the application's AUD tag so the server knows which keys to fetch and which audience to expect.

To configure the environment variables for our example MCP server:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.

    Go to Workers & Pages

  2. Select the mcp-access-self-hosted Worker.

  3. Go to Settings.

  4. Under Variables and Secrets, update each variable with the corresponding value:

    Workers variableValue
    TEAM_DOMAINhttps://<YOUR_TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com
    POLICY_AUDThe AUD tag copied from your Access application

4. Test the connection

You can now connect to your MCP server at https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground, MCP inspector, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

  1. Go to Workers AI Playground.

  2. Under MCP Servers, enter https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp for the MCP server URL.

  3. Select Connect.

  4. Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.

Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. Access will authenticate the user and inject the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header, which the MCP server validates before serving requests.

Access for SaaS application

If your MCP server needs to act as its own OAuth client — for example, because it runs outside of Cloudflare or needs to manage tokens directly — you can register it as an Access for SaaS OIDC application. In this setup, the MCP server implements the OAuth authorization code flow against Cloudflare Access and receives an access_token that it can use to call downstream services.

The following guide walks through the Access for SaaS approach. It deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers that uses Cloudflare Access as an OAuth Single Sign-On (SSO) provider. When users connect to the MCP server using an MCP client, they will be prompted to log in to your identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.

Prerequisites

1. Deploy an example MCP server

To deploy our example MCP server to your Cloudflare account:

  1. Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow:

    Deploy to Workers

  2. Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization.

  3. On the Create an application page, configure the following fields:

    • Git account: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.
    • Create private Git repository: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.
    • Project name: mcp-server-cf-access
    • Select KV namespace: Create new
    • Name your KV namespace: OAUTH_KV

    We will configure ACCESS_CLIENT_ID and the other secret values in a later step.

  4. Select Create and deploy.

The MCP server will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository.

2. Create an Access for SaaS app

  1. In Cloudflare One, go to Access controls > Applications.

  2. Select Add an application.

  3. Select SaaS.

  4. In Application, enter a custom name (for example, MCP server) and select the textbox that appears below.

  5. Select OIDC as the authentication protocol.

  6. Select Add application.

  7. In Redirect URLs, enter the authorization callback URL for your MCP server. The callback URL for our example MCP server is https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback.

  8. Copy the following values to input into our example MCP server. Other MCP servers may require different sets of input values.

    • Client secret
    • Client ID
    • Token endpoint
    • Authorization endpoint
    • Key endpoint

  9. (Optional) Under Advanced settings, turn on Refresh tokens if you want to reduce the number of times a user needs to log in to the identity provider.

  10. Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server.

  11. Configure how users will authenticate:

    1. Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application.

    2. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.

    3. (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity.

  12. Save the application.

3. Configure your MCP server

Your MCP server needs to perform an OAuth 2.0 authorization flow to get an access_token from the SaaS app created in Step 2. When setting up the OAuth client on your MCP server, you will need to paste in the OAuth endpoints and credentials from the Access for SaaS app.

To add OAuth endpoints and credentials to our example MCP server:

  1. In the Cloudflare dashboard, go to the Workers & Pages page.

    Go to Workers & Pages

  2. Select the mcp-server-cf-access Worker.

  3. Go to Settings.

  4. Under Variables and Secrets, update each secret with the corresponding value obtained from the Access for SaaS app.

    Workers secretSaaS app field
    ACCESS_CLIENT_IDClient ID
    ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRETClient secret
    ACCESS_TOKEN_URLToken endpoint
    ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URLAuthorization endpoint
    ACCESS_JWKS_URLKey endpoint

  5. For COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY, you can use the following command to generate a random string:

    Terminal window
    openssl rand -hex 32

    Enter the output of this command into COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY.

4. Test the connection

You can now connect to your MCP server at https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground, MCP inspector, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

  1. Go to Workers AI Playground.

  2. Under MCP Servers, enter https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp for the MCP server URL.

  3. Select Connect.

  4. A popup window will appear requesting access to the MCP server. Select Approve.

  5. Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.

Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. The MCP server should successfully obtain an access_token from Cloudflare Access.

Next steps

To allow the MCP server to make authenticated requests to other self-hosted applications on behalf of the user, create a Linked App Token policy on the downstream application. The MCP server forwards the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header it receives from Access as a Cf-Access-Token header to the downstream application.