Secure MCP servers

You can secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers ↗ with Cloudflare Access. There are two approaches depending on how your MCP server handles authentication:

Approach Best for Auth handled by Self-hosted application MCP servers where you want Access to handle all authentication and authorization Cloudflare Access Access for SaaS (OIDC) MCP servers that implement their own OAuth flow and need Cloudflare as the identity/token provider Your MCP server code, with Access as the OIDC provider

Self-hosted application (recommended)

The following guide deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers and protects it with a self-hosted Access application. Cloudflare Access handles the full OAuth flow automatically — the MCP server does not need to implement any authorization logic. When users connect using an MCP client, Access prompts them to log in to your identity provider and only grants access if they pass your Access policies.

Prerequisites

1. Deploy an example MCP server

To deploy our example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:

Dashboard

CLI Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow: Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization. On the Create an application page, configure the following fields: Git account : Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.

: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account. Create private Git repository : Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.

: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private. Project name: mcp-access-self-hosted We will configure TEAM_DOMAIN and POLICY_AUD in a later step. Select Create and deploy. The MCP server will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev . A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository. You can use the Wrangler CLI to create the MCP server on your local machine and deploy it to Cloudflare. Prerequisites Install npm ↗

Install Node.js ↗ Open a terminal and clone our example project: Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- mcp-access-self-hosted --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-cf-access-self-hosted During setup, select the following options: - For Do you want to add an AGENTS.md file to help AI coding tools understand Cloudflare APIs?, choose No . - For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose No . - For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). Go to the project directory: Terminal window cd mcp-access-self-hosted You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy The Worker will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

2. Create a self-hosted Access application

Dashboard

API In Cloudflare One ↗ , go to Access controls > Applications. Select Add an application. Select Self-hosted. Enter a name for your application (for example, MCP server ). In Application domain, enter your Worker URL (for example, mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev ). Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server (for example, allow emails ending in @yourcompany.com ). Configure how users will authenticate: Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event. (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity. Save the application. On the application details page, copy the AUD tag value from Basic information. You will need this value to configure your MCP server. Make a POST request to the Access applications endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Add an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "MCP server", "type": "self_hosted", "domain": "mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev", "policies": [ "f174e90a-fafe-4643-bbbc-4a0ed4fc8415" ], "allowed_idps": [] }' Explain Code Copy the aud value returned in the response.

3. Configure your MCP server

The MCP server validates the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header on each request by checking the JWT signature against your team's public keys and verifying the issuer and audience claims. You need to provide your team domain and the application's AUD tag so the server knows which keys to fetch and which audience to expect.

To configure the environment variables for our example MCP server:

Dashboard

CLI In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages Select the mcp-access-self-hosted Worker. Go to Settings. Under Variables and Secrets, update each variable with the corresponding value: Workers variable Value TEAM_DOMAIN https://<YOUR_TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com POLICY_AUD The AUD tag copied from your Access application Open wrangler.jsonc in an editor and update the vars section with your Access application details: JSONC "vars" : { " TEAM_DOMAIN " : "https://<YOUR_TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com" , " POLICY_AUD " : "<YOUR_APPLICATION_AUD_TAG>" } Redeploy the Worker: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

4. Test the connection

You can now connect to your MCP server at https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

Go to Workers AI Playground ↗. Under MCP Servers, enter https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp for the MCP server URL. Select Connect. Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.

Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. Access will authenticate the user and inject the Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header, which the MCP server validates before serving requests.

Access for SaaS application

If your MCP server needs to act as its own OAuth client — for example, because it runs outside of Cloudflare or needs to manage tokens directly — you can register it as an Access for SaaS OIDC application. In this setup, the MCP server implements the OAuth authorization code flow against Cloudflare Access and receives an access_token that it can use to call downstream services.

The following guide walks through the Access for SaaS approach. It deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers that uses Cloudflare Access as an OAuth Single Sign-On (SSO) provider. When users connect to the MCP server using an MCP client, they will be prompted to log in to your identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.

Prerequisites

1. Deploy an example MCP server

To deploy our example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:

Dashboard

CLI Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow: Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization. On the Create an application page, configure the following fields: Git account : Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.

: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account. Create private Git repository : Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.

: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private. Project name : mcp-server-cf-access

: Select KV namespace : Create new

: Create new Name your KV namespace: OAUTH_KV We will configure ACCESS_CLIENT_ID and the other secret values in a later step. Select Create and deploy. The MCP server will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev . A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository. You can use the Wrangler CLI to create the MCP server on your local machine and deploy it to Cloudflare. Prerequisites Install npm ↗

Install Node.js ↗ Open a terminal and clone our example project: Terminal window npm create cloudflare@latest -- mcp-server-cf-access --template=cloudflare/ai/demos/remote-mcp-cf-access During setup, select the following options: - For Do you want to add an AGENTS.md file to help AI coding tools understand Cloudflare APIs?, choose No . - For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose No . - For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose No (we will be making some changes before deploying). Go to the project directory: Terminal window cd mcp-server-cf-access Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be OAUTH_KV if you want to run the example as written. Terminal window npx wrangler kv namespace create "OAUTH_KV" The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID: { "kv_namespaces" : [ { "binding" : "OAUTH_KV", "id" : "<YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" } ] } Open wrangler.jsonc in an editor and insert your OAUTH_KV namespace ID: JSONC "kv_namespaces" : [ { " binding " : "OAUTH_KV" , " id " : "<YOUR_KV_NAMESPACE_ID>" } ] , You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network: Terminal window npx wrangler deploy The Worker will be deployed to your *.workers.dev subdomain at mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev .

2. Create an Access for SaaS app

Dashboard

API In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications. Select Add an application. Select SaaS. In Application, enter a custom name (for example, MCP server ) and select the textbox that appears below. Select OIDC as the authentication protocol. Select Add application. In Redirect URLs, enter the authorization callback URL for your MCP server. The callback URL for our example MCP server is https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback . Copy the following values to input into our example MCP server. Other MCP servers may require different sets of input values. Client secret

Client ID

Token endpoint

Authorization endpoint

Key endpoint (Optional) Under Advanced settings, turn on Refresh tokens if you want to reduce the number of times a user needs to log in to the identity provider. Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server. Configure how users will authenticate: Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application. (Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event. (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity. Save the application. Make a POST request to the Access applications endpoint: Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Access: Apps and Policies Write Add an Access application curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /access/apps" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "MCP server", "type": "saas", "saas_app": { "auth_type": "oidc", "redirect_uris": [ "https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback" ], "grant_type": [ "authorization_code", "refresh_tokens" ], "refresh_token_options": { "lifetime": "90d" } }, "policies": [ "f174e90a-fafe-4643-bbbc-4a0ed4fc8415" ], "allowed_idps": [] }' Explain Code Copy the client_id and client_secret returned in the response. Build the OAuth endpoint URLs using your team name and the client_id returned in the response: Endpoint URL Token endpoint https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/token Authorization endpoint https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/authorization Key endpoint https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/jwks

3. Configure your MCP server

Your MCP server needs to perform an OAuth 2.0 authorization flow to get an access_token from the SaaS app created in Step 2. When setting up the OAuth client on your MCP server, you will need to paste in the OAuth endpoints and credentials from the Access for SaaS app.

To add OAuth endpoints and credentials to our example MCP server:

Dashboard

CLI In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Workers & Pages page. Go to Workers & Pages Select the mcp-server-cf-access Worker. Go to Settings. Under Variables and Secrets, update each secret with the corresponding value obtained from the Access for SaaS app. Workers secret SaaS app field ACCESS_CLIENT_ID Client ID ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET Client secret ACCESS_TOKEN_URL Token endpoint ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL Authorization endpoint ACCESS_JWKS_URL Key endpoint Note Use the Client ID, Client secret, and OAuth endpoints copied from the Cloudflare One dashboard. Do not use the OAuth values from your third-party identity provider. For COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY , you can use the following command to generate a random string: Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32 Enter the output of this command into COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY . Create the following Workers secrets: Terminal window npx wrangler secret put ACCESS_CLIENT_ID npx wrangler secret put ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET npx wrangler secret put ACCESS_TOKEN_URL npx wrangler secret put ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL npx wrangler secret put ACCESS_JWKS_URL When prompted to enter a secret value, paste the corresponding values obtained from the Access for SaaS app. Workers secret SaaS app field ACCESS_CLIENT_ID Client ID ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET Client secret ACCESS_TOKEN_URL Token endpoint ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL Authorization endpoint ACCESS_JWKS_URL Key endpoint Note Use the Client ID, Client secret, and OAuth endpoints copied from the Cloudflare One dashboard. Do not use the OAuth values from your third-party identity provider. Generate a random string for the cookie encryption key: Terminal window openssl rand -hex 32 Store the output of this command in a Workers secret: Terminal window npx wrangler secret put COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY

4. Test the connection

You can now connect to your MCP server at https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.

To test in Workers AI Playground:

Go to Workers AI Playground ↗. Under MCP Servers, enter https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp for the MCP server URL. Select Connect. A popup window will appear requesting access to the MCP server. Select Approve. Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.

Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. The MCP server should successfully obtain an access_token from Cloudflare Access.

Next steps