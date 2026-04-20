Secure MCP servers
You can secure Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers ↗ with Cloudflare Access. There are two approaches depending on how your MCP server handles authentication:
|Approach
|Best for
|Auth handled by
|Self-hosted application
|MCP servers where you want Access to handle all authentication and authorization
|Cloudflare Access
|Access for SaaS (OIDC)
|MCP servers that implement their own OAuth flow and need Cloudflare as the identity/token provider
|Your MCP server code, with Access as the OIDC provider
The following guide deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers and protects it with a self-hosted Access application. Cloudflare Access handles the full OAuth flow automatically — the MCP server does not need to implement any authorization logic. When users connect using an MCP client, Access prompts them to log in to your identity provider and only grants access if they pass your Access policies.
- Create a Zero Trust organization.
- Configure One-time PIN or connect a third-party identity provider.
To deploy our example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:
-
Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow:
-
Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization.
-
On the Create an application page, configure the following fields:
- Git account: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.
- Create private Git repository: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.
- Project name:
mcp-access-self-hosted
We will configure
TEAM_DOMAINand
POLICY_AUDin a later step.
-
Select Create and deploy.
The MCP server will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository.
You can use the Wrangler CLI to create the MCP server on your local machine and deploy it to Cloudflare.
-
Open a terminal and clone our example project:
During setup, select the following options: - For Do you want to add an AGENTS.md file to help AI coding tools understand Cloudflare APIs?, choose
No. - For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
No. - For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
-
Go to the project directory:
-
You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network:
The Worker will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
- In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications.
- Select Add an application.
- Select Self-hosted.
- Enter a name for your application (for example,
MCP server).
- In Application domain, enter your Worker URL (for example,
mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev).
- Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server (for example, allow emails ending in
@yourcompany.com).
-
Configure how users will authenticate:
Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application.
(Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.
- (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity.
- Save the application.
- On the application details page, copy the AUD tag value from Basic information. You will need this value to configure your MCP server.
-
Make a
POSTrequest to the Access applications endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Copy the
audvalue returned in the response.
The MCP server validates the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header on each request by checking the JWT signature against your team's public keys and verifying the issuer and audience claims. You need to provide your team domain and the application's AUD tag so the server knows which keys to fetch and which audience to expect.
To configure the environment variables for our example MCP server:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages
-
Select the
mcp-access-self-hostedWorker.
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Go to Settings.
-
Under Variables and Secrets, update each variable with the corresponding value:
Workers variable Value
TEAM_DOMAIN
https://<YOUR_TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com
POLICY_AUD
The AUD tag copied from your Access application
-
Open
wrangler.jsoncin an editor and update the
varssection with your Access application details:
-
Redeploy the Worker:
You can now connect to your MCP server at
https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.
To test in Workers AI Playground:
-
Go to Workers AI Playground ↗.
-
Under MCP Servers, enter
https://mcp-access-self-hosted.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcpfor the MCP server URL.
-
Select Connect.
-
Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.
Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. Access will authenticate the user and inject the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header, which the MCP server validates before serving requests.
If your MCP server needs to act as its own OAuth client — for example, because it runs outside of Cloudflare or needs to manage tokens directly — you can register it as an Access for SaaS OIDC application. In this setup, the MCP server implements the OAuth authorization code flow against Cloudflare Access and receives an
access_token that it can use to call downstream services.
The following guide walks through the Access for SaaS approach. It deploys a remote MCP server on Cloudflare Workers that uses Cloudflare Access as an OAuth Single Sign-On (SSO) provider. When users connect to the MCP server using an MCP client, they will be prompted to log in to your identity provider and are only granted access if they pass your Access policies.
- Create a Zero Trust organization.
- Configure One-time PIN or connect a third-party identity provider.
To deploy our example MCP server ↗ to your Cloudflare account:
-
Select the following button to launch the quickstart flow:
-
Select the account that contains your Zero Trust organization.
-
On the Create an application page, configure the following fields:
- Git account: Select an existing account or connect a new GitHub or GitLab account.
- Create private Git repository: Choose whether the project repository should be public or private.
- Project name:
mcp-server-cf-access
- Select KV namespace: Create new
- Name your KV namespace:
OAUTH_KV
We will configure
ACCESS_CLIENT_IDand the other secret values in a later step.
-
Select Create and deploy.
The MCP server will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev. A new git repository will be set up on your GitHub or GitLab account for your MCP server, configured to automatically deploy to Cloudflare each time you push a change or merge a pull request to the main branch of the repository.
You can use the Wrangler CLI to create the MCP server on your local machine and deploy it to Cloudflare.
-
Open a terminal and clone our example project:
During setup, select the following options: - For Do you want to add an AGENTS.md file to help AI coding tools understand Cloudflare APIs?, choose
No. - For Do you want to use git for version control?, choose
No. - For Do you want to deploy your application?, choose
No(we will be making some changes before deploying).
-
Go to the project directory:
-
Create a Workers KV namespace to store the key. The binding name should be
OAUTH_KVif you want to run the example as written.
The command will output the binding name and KV namespace ID:
-
Open
wrangler.jsoncin an editor and insert your
OAUTH_KVnamespace ID:
-
You can now deploy the Worker to Cloudflare's global network:
The Worker will be deployed to your
*.workers.dev subdomain at
mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev.
-
In Cloudflare One ↗, go to Access controls > Applications.
-
Select Add an application.
-
Select SaaS.
-
In Application, enter a custom name (for example,
MCP server) and select the textbox that appears below.
-
Select OIDC as the authentication protocol.
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Select Add application.
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In Redirect URLs, enter the authorization callback URL for your MCP server. The callback URL for our example MCP server is
https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/callback.
-
Copy the following values to input into our example MCP server. Other MCP servers may require different sets of input values.
- Client secret
- Client ID
- Token endpoint
- Authorization endpoint
- Key endpoint
-
(Optional) Under Advanced settings, turn on Refresh tokens if you want to reduce the number of times a user needs to log in to the identity provider.
-
Configure Access policies to define the users who can access the MCP server.
-
Configure how users will authenticate:
Select the Identity providers you want to enable for your application.
(Recommended) If you plan to only allow access via a single IdP, turn on Instant Auth. End users will not be shown the Cloudflare Access login page. Instead, Cloudflare will redirect users directly to your SSO login event.
- (Optional) Under Device authentication identity, allow users to authenticate to the application using their Cloudflare One Client session identity.
-
Save the application.
-
Make a
POSTrequest to the Access applications endpoint:
At least one of the following token permissions is required:
Required API token permissions
Access: Apps and Policies Write
-
Copy the
client_idand
client_secretreturned in the response.
-
Build the OAuth endpoint URLs using your team name and the
client_idreturned in the response:
Endpoint URL Token endpoint
https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/token
Authorization endpoint
https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/authorization
Key endpoint
https://<TEAM_NAME>.cloudflareaccess.com/cdn-cgi/access/sso/oidc/<CLIENT_ID>/jwks
Your MCP server needs to perform an OAuth 2.0 authorization flow to get an
access_token from the SaaS app created in Step 2. When setting up the OAuth client on your MCP server, you will need to paste in the OAuth endpoints and credentials from the Access for SaaS app.
To add OAuth endpoints and credentials to our example MCP server:
-
In the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, go to the Workers & Pages page.Go to Workers & Pages
-
Select the
mcp-server-cf-accessWorker.
-
Go to Settings.
-
Under Variables and Secrets, update each secret with the corresponding value obtained from the Access for SaaS app.
Workers secret SaaS app field
ACCESS_CLIENT_ID
Client ID
ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET
Client secret
ACCESS_TOKEN_URL
Token endpoint
ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL
Authorization endpoint
ACCESS_JWKS_URL
Key endpoint
-
For
COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY, you can use the following command to generate a random string:
Enter the output of this command into
COOKIE_ENCRYPTION_KEY.
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Create the following Workers secrets:
-
When prompted to enter a secret value, paste the corresponding values obtained from the Access for SaaS app.
Workers secret SaaS app field
ACCESS_CLIENT_ID
Client ID
ACCESS_CLIENT_SECRET
Client secret
ACCESS_TOKEN_URL
Token endpoint
ACCESS_AUTHORIZATION_URL
Authorization endpoint
ACCESS_JWKS_URL
Key endpoint
-
Generate a random string for the cookie encryption key:
Store the output of this command in a Workers secret:
You can now connect to your MCP server at
https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcp using Workers AI Playground ↗, MCP inspector ↗, or other MCP clients that support remote MCP servers.
To test in Workers AI Playground:
-
Go to Workers AI Playground ↗.
-
Under MCP Servers, enter
https://mcp-server-cf-access.<YOUR_SUBDOMAIN>.workers.dev/mcpfor the MCP server URL.
-
Select Connect.
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A popup window will appear requesting access to the MCP server. Select Approve.
-
Follow the prompts to log in to your identity provider.
Workers AI Playground will show a Connected status. The MCP server should successfully obtain an
access_token from Cloudflare Access.
To allow the MCP server to make authenticated requests to other self-hosted applications on behalf of the user, create a Linked App Token policy on the downstream application. The MCP server forwards the
Cf-Access-Jwt-Assertion header it receives from Access as a
Cf-Access-Token header to the downstream application.