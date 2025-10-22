 Skip to content
Common policies

The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.

Refer to the HTTP policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.

Block sites

Block attempts to reach sites by hostname or URL paths. Different approaches may be required based on how a site is organized.

Block sites by hostname

Block all subdomains that use a host.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Hostmatches regex.*example\.comBlock

Block sites by URL

Block a section of a site without blocking the entire site. For example, you can block a specific subreddit, such as reddit.com/r/gaming, without blocking reddit.com.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
URLmatches regex/r/gamingBlock

Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization's acceptable use policy.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Content CategoriesinQuestionable Content, Security Risks, Miscellaneous, Adult Themes, GamblingBlock

Block unauthorized applications

To minimize the risk of shadow IT, some organizations choose to limit their users' access to certain web-based tools and applications. For example, the following policy blocks known AI tools:

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinArtificial IntelligenceBlock

Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
ApplicationinSalesforceAndBlock
User Group NamesinContractors

Skip inspection for groups of applications

Certain client applications, such as Zoom or Apple services, rely on certificate pinning. The TLS decryption performed by Cloudflare Gateway will cause errors when users visit those applications. To avoid this behavior, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy.

Gateway evaluates Do Not Inspect policies first. We recommend moving your Do Not Inspect policies to the top of the list to reduce confusion.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
ApplicationinDo Not InspectDo Not Inspect

Check device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to Enforce device posture.

Enforce a minimum OS version

Perform an OS version check to ensure users are running at least a minimum version.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Passed Device Posture ChecksinMinimum OS versionAllow

Check for a specific file

Perform a file check to ensure users have a certain file on their device.

Since the file path will be different for each operating system, you can configure a file check for each system and use the Or logical operator to only require one of the checks to pass.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Passed Device Posture ChecksinmacOS File CheckOrAllow
Passed Device Posture ChecksinLinux File Check

Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

Isolate high risk sites in remote browser

If you are using the Browser Isolation add-on, refer to our list of common Isolate policies.

Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates

When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Domainininternal.example.comDo Not Inspect

Block file types

Block the upload or download of files based on their type.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Upload File TypesinMicrosoft Office Word Document (docx)AndBlock
Download File TypesinPDF (pdf)

For more information on supported file types, refer to Download and Upload File Types.

Isolate or block shadow IT applications

Isolate shadow IT applications discovered by the Application Library that have not been reviewed yet or are currently under review, and block applications that are not approved by your organization.

For more information on reviewing shadow IT applications, refer to Review applications.

1. Isolate unreviewed or in review applications

Isolate applications if their approval status is Unreviewed or In review.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Application StatusisUnreviewedOrIsolate
Application StatusisIn review

2. Block unapproved applications

Block applications if their approval status is Unapproved.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Application StatusisUnapprovedBlock

Block Google services

To enable Gateway inspection for Google Drive traffic, you must add a Cloudflare certificate to Google Drive.

Block Google Drive downloads

Block file downloads from Google Drive.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
ApplicationinGoogle DriveAndBlock
URL Path & Querymatches regex.*(e=download|export).*

Block Google Drive uploads

Block file uploads from Google Drive.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
ApplicationinGoogle DriveAndBlock
Upload Mime Typematches regex.*And
Hostis notdrivefrontend-pa.clients6.google.com

Block Gmail downloads

Block file downloads from Gmail.

SelectorOperatorValueLogicAction
Hostismail-attachment.googleusercontent.comAndBlock
URL Path & Queryis/attachment/u/0

Block Google Translate proxy

Block use of Google Translate to translate entire webpages.

When translating a website, Google Translate proxies webpages with the translate.goog domain. Your users may be able to use this service to bypass other Gateway policies. If you block translate.goog, users will still be able to access other Google Translate features.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
Domainmatches regex^(.+\.)?translate\.goog$Block

Filter WebSocket traffic

Gateway does not inspect or log WebSocket traffic. Instead, Gateway will only log the HTTP details used to make the WebSocket connection, as well as network session information. To filter your WebSocket traffic, create a policy with the 101 HTTP response code.

SelectorOperatorValueAction
HTTP Responseis101 SWITCHING_PROTOCOLSAllow