The following policies are commonly used to secure HTTP traffic.

Refer to the HTTP policies page for a comprehensive list of other selectors, operators, and actions.

Block sites

Block attempts to reach sites by hostname or URL paths. Different approaches may be required based on how a site is organized.

Block sites by hostname

Block all subdomains that use a host.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Host matches regex .*example\.com Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block sites by hostname", "description": "Block all subdomains that use a specific hostname", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "http.request.host matches \".*example.com\"", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block sites by URL

Block a section of a site without blocking the entire site. For example, you can block a specific subreddit, such as reddit.com/r/gaming , without blocking reddit.com .

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action URL matches regex /r/gaming Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block sites by URL", "description": "Block specific parts of a site without blocking the hostname", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "http.request.uri matches \"/r/gaming\"", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block content categories

Block content categories which go against your organization's acceptable use policy.

Dashboard

API

Terraform Selector Operator Value Action Content Categories in Questionable Content, Security Risks, Miscellaneous, Adult Themes, Gambling Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "All-HTTP-ContentCategories-Blocklist", "description": "Block access to questionable content and potential security risks", "precedence": 40, "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {17 85 87 102 157 135 138 180 162 32 169 177 128 15 115 119 124 141 161 2 67 125 133 99})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }' resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy" "block_unauthorized_apps" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "All-HTTP-ContentCategories-Blocklist" description = "Block access to questionable content and potential security risks" precedence = 40 enabled = true action = "block" filters = [ "http" ] traffic = "any(http.request.uri.content_category[*] in {17 85 87 102 157 135 138 180 162 32 169 177 128 15 115 119 124 141 161 2 67 125 133 99})"" identity = "" device_posture = "" }

Block unauthorized applications

Note After seven days, view your Shadow IT SaaS Analytics and block additional applications based on what your users are accessing.

To minimize the risk of shadow IT , some organizations choose to limit their users' access to certain web-based tools and applications. For example, the following policy blocks known AI tools:

Dashboard

API

Terraform Selector Operator Value Action Application in Artificial Intelligence Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "All-HTTP-Application-Blocklist", "description": "Limit access to shadow IT by blocking web-based tools and applications", "precedence": 60, "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.type.ids[*] in {25})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }' resource "cloudflare_zero_trust_gateway_policy" "all_http_application_blocklist" { account_id = var . cloudflare_account_id name = "All-HTTP-Application-Blocklist" description = "Limit access to shadow IT by blocking web-based tools and applications" precedence = 60 enabled = true action = "block" filters = [ "http" ] traffic = "any(app.type.ids[*] in {25})" identity = "" device_posture = "" }

Check user identity

Configure access on a per user or group basis by adding identity-based conditions to your policies.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Salesforce And Block User Group Names in Contractors Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Check user identity", "description": "Block access to Salesforce by temporary employees and contractors", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.ids[] in {606})", "identity": "any(identity.groups.name[] in {\"Contractors\"})", "device_posture": "" }'

Skip inspection for groups of applications

Certain client applications, such as Zoom or Apple services, rely on certificate pinning. The TLS decryption performed by Cloudflare Gateway will cause errors when users visit those applications. To avoid this behavior, you must add a Do Not Inspect HTTP policy.

Gateway evaluates Do Not Inspect policies first. We recommend moving your Do Not Inspect policies to the top of the list to reduce confusion.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Application in Do Not Inspect Do Not Inspect Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Bypass incompatible applications", "description": "Skip TLS decryption for applications that are incompatible with Gateway", "enabled": true, "action": "off", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.type.ids[*] in {16})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Note You can select either individual applications or the entire Do Not Inspect set, which will update as new applications are added.

Check device posture

Require devices to have certain software installed or other configuration attributes. For instructions on setting up a device posture check, refer to Enforce device posture.

Enforce a minimum OS version

Perform an OS version check to ensure users are running at least a minimum version.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Passed Device Posture Checks in Minimum OS version Allow Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Require OS version", "description": "Perform an OS version check for minimum version", "enabled": true, "action": "allow", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "", "identity": "", "device_posture": "any(device_posture.checks.passed[*] in {\"<POSTURE_CHECK_UUID>\"})" }' To get the UUIDs of your device posture checks, use the List device posture rules endpoint.

Check for a specific file

Perform a file check to ensure users have a certain file on their device.

Since the file path will be different for each operating system, you can configure a file check for each system and use the Or logical operator to only require one of the checks to pass.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Passed Device Posture Checks in macOS File Check Or Allow Passed Device Posture Checks in Linux File Check Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Check for specific file", "description": "Ensure users have a specific file on their device regardless of operating system", "enabled": true, "action": "allow", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "", "identity": "", "device_posture": "any(device_posture.checks.passed[] in {\"<POSTURE_CHECK_1_UUID>\"}) or any(device_posture.checks.passed[] in {\"<POSTURE_CHECK_2_UUID>\"})" }' To get the UUIDs of your device posture checks, use the List device posture rules endpoint.

Enforce session duration

Require users to re-authenticate after a certain amount of time has elapsed.

Isolate high risk sites in remote browser

If you are using the Browser Isolation add-on, refer to our list of common Isolate policies.

Bypass inspection for self-signed certificates

When accessing origin servers with certificates not signed by a public certificate authority, you must bypass TLS decryption.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Domain in internal.example.com Do Not Inspect Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Bypass internal site inspection", "description": "Bypass TLS decryption for internal sites with self-signed certificates", "enabled": true, "action": "off", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.conn.domains[*] in {\"internal.example.com\"})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block file types

Block the upload or download of files based on their type.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Upload File Types in Microsoft Office Word Document (docx) And Block Download File Types in PDF (pdf) Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block file types", "description": "Block the upload or download of files based on their type", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.upload.file.types[*] in {\"docx\"}) and any(http.download.file.types[*] in {\"pdf\"})", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

For more information on supported file types, refer to Download and Upload File Types.

Isolate or block shadow IT applications

Isolate shadow IT applications discovered by the Application Library that have not been reviewed yet or are currently under review, and block applications that are not approved by your organization.

For more information on reviewing shadow IT applications, refer to Review applications.

1. Isolate unreviewed or in review applications

Isolate applications if their approval status is Unreviewed or In review.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application Status is Unreviewed Or Isolate Application Status is In review Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Isolate unreviewed or in review application status", "description": "Isolate Shadow IT applications that have not been reviewed or are in review in the Application Library", "enabled": true, "action": "isolate", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.statuses[*] == \"unreviewed\") or any(app.statuses[*] == \"in review\")", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

2. Block unapproved applications

Block applications if their approval status is Unapproved.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Application Status is Unapproved Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block unapproved application status", "description": "Block Shadow IT applications that have been marked as unapproved in the Application Library", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.statuses[*] == \"unapproved\")", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block Google services

To enable Gateway inspection for Google Drive traffic, you must add a Cloudflare certificate to Google Drive.

Block Google Drive downloads

Block file downloads from Google Drive.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Block URL Path & Query matches regex .*(e=download|export).* Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block Google Drive downloads", "description": "Block file downloads from Google Drive", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.ids[] in {554}) and http.request.uri.path_and_query matches \".(e=download|export).*\"", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block Google Drive uploads

Block file uploads from Google Drive.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Application in Google Drive And Block Upload Mime Type matches regex .* And Host is not drivefrontend-pa.clients6.google.com Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block Google Drive uploads", "description": "Block file uploads to Google Drive", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(app.ids[] in {554}) and http.upload.mime matches \".\" and not(http.request.host == \"drivefrontend-pa.clients6.google.com\")", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block Gmail downloads

Block file downloads from Gmail.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Logic Action Host is mail-attachment.googleusercontent.com And Block URL Path & Query is /attachment/u/0 Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block Gmail downloads", "description": "Block file downloads from Gmail", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "http.request.host == \"mail-attachment.googleusercontent.com\" and http.request.uri.path_and_query matches \"/attachment/u/0\"", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Block Google Translate proxy

Block use of Google Translate to translate entire webpages.

When translating a website, Google Translate proxies webpages with the translate.goog domain. Your users may be able to use this service to bypass other Gateway policies. If you block translate.goog , users will still be able to access other Google Translate features.

Dashboard

API Selector Operator Value Action Domain matches regex ^(.+\.)?translate\.goog$ Block Required API token permissions At least one of the following token permissions is required: Zero Trust Write Create a Zero Trust Gateway rule curl "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ $ACCOUNT_ID /gateway/rules" \ --request POST \ --header "Authorization: Bearer $CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN " \ --json '{ "name": "Block Google Translate for websites", "description": "Block use of Google Translate to translate entire webpages", "enabled": true, "action": "block", "filters": [ "http" ], "traffic": "any(http.request.domains[*] matches \"^(.+\\.)?translate\\.goog$\")", "identity": "", "device_posture": "" }'

Filter WebSocket traffic

Gateway does not inspect or log WebSocket ↗ traffic. Instead, Gateway will only log the HTTP details used to make the WebSocket connection, as well as network session information. To filter your WebSocket traffic, create a policy with the 101 HTTP response code.