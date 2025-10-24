 Skip to content
Salesforce

The Salesforce integration detects a variety of data loss prevention, account misconfiguration, and user security risks in an integrated Salesforce environment that could leave you and your organization vulnerable.

Integration prerequisites

  • A Salesforce environment (most editions are compatible)
  • Permissions to a Salesforce organization with either:
    • System Administrator permission
    • Permissions for View Setup and Configuration, Customize Applications, and Modify All Data

Integration permissions

For the Salesforce integration to function, Cloudflare CASB requires the following Salesforce permissions via a Connected App:

  • Manage user data via APIs (api)
  • Manage user data via Web browsers (web)
  • Perform requests at any time (refresh_token, offline_access)
  • Access unique user identifiers (openid)

These permissions follow the principle of least privilege to ensure that only the minimum required access is granted. To learn more about each permission, refer to the Salesforce OAuth Tokens and Scopes documentation.

Security findings

The Salesforce integration currently scans for the following findings, or security risks. Findings are grouped by category and then ordered by severity level.

To stay up-to-date with new CASB findings as they are added, bookmark this page or subscribe to its RSS feed.

File sharing

Identify uploaded content, files, and attachments that have been shared in a potentially insecure fashion.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible without a password4cde56ed-19db-4cdb-a6c6-3aede5e17785Critical
Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible with weak password68c43ab8-733d-4798-b25f-202f6fcf435fHigh
Salesforce: Content Document publicly accessible and password protected75194f6b-5a95-48fa-b485-37181d2d19c8Medium
Salesforce: Content Document shared and not viewed in 12+ months (stale permission)7125e209-234a-4f10-89d2-1af0601c277fMedium
Salesforce: Content Document larger than 2 GB3d21de13-4b9f-483c-921a-44cdef7a58c5Medium

Account misconfigurations

Discover account and admin-level settings that have been configured in an insecure way.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Salesforce: Domain without HTTPS20916e32-442e-4622-9e54-e1f37eb7d79fHigh
Salesforce: Default Account record access allows edit316f1d9a-447e-432c-add7-7adde67c4f19Medium
Salesforce: Default Case record access allows edita7c8eb3e-b5be-4bfc-969a-358186bf927aMedium
Salesforce: Default Contact record access allows edite7be14f0-24d6-4d6c-9e12-ca3f23d34ba9Medium
Salesforce: Default Lead record access allows edit12fde974-45e8-4449-8bf4-dc319370d5caMedium
Salesforce: Default Opportunity record access allows edit2ab78d14-e804-4334-9d46-213d8798dd2aMedium
Salesforce: Organization with active compliance BCC email43e5fd20-1cba-4f1d-aa39-90c7ce2e088aLow

User access

Flag user access issues, including account misuse and users not following best practices.

Finding typeFindingTypeIDSeverity
Salesforce: User sending email with different email addressa2790c4f-03f5-449f-b209-5f4447f417afMedium
Salesforce: Inactive user57e44995-c7ad-46fe-9c55-59706e663adfLow
Salesforce: User has never logged ina0bf74df-c796-4574-ac1c-0f239ea8c9acLow
Salesforce: User has not logged in for 90+ days8395c824-bc44-4c12-b300-40f2477384d4Low