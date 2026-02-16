Default password
Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) ships to you with a default password that enables you to access the hardware box or the virtual machine. Cloudflare recommends that you change this password after the first boot.
The default password for Cloudflare One Appliance is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an
! (exclamation mark). For example,
A1B2C3D!
The default password for Virtual Appliance is the last seven characters of your license key, all uppercase, plus an
! (exclamation mark).
For example, if your license key is
mconn-abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz, your default password will be
TUVWXYZ!.