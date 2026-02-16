Cloudflare One Appliance (formerly Magic WAN Connector) ships to you with a default password that enables you to access the hardware box or the virtual machine. Cloudflare recommends that you change this password after the first boot.

Default password to access hardware Cloudflare One Appliance

The default password for Cloudflare One Appliance is the serial number (also known as a Service Tag for Dell devices), all uppercase followed by an ! (exclamation mark). For example, A1B2C3D!

Default password to access Virtual Appliance

The default password for Virtual Appliance is the last seven characters of your license key, all uppercase, plus an ! (exclamation mark).