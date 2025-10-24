Add bookmarks

With Cloudflare Zero Trust, you can show applications on the App Launcher even if those applications are not secured behind Access. This way, users can access all the applications they need to work, all in one place — regardless of whether those applications are protected by Access.

Links to applications not protected by Access can be added as bookmarks. To add a bookmark:

In Zero Trust ↗, go to Access > Applications. Select Add an application > Bookmark. Name your application. Enter your Application URL, for example https://mybookmark.com . Turn on App Launcher visibility if you want the application to be visible in the App Launcher. The toggle does not impact the ability for users to reach the application. (Optional) To add a custom logo for your application, select Custom and enter the image URL. Note If you are having issues specifying a custom logo, check that the image is served from an HTTPS endpoint. For example, http://www.example.com/upload/logo.png will not work. However, https://www.example.com/upload/logo.png will. Select Add application to save and exit.