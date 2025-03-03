Manage groups in your directory

Email Security allows you to view and manage your groups directory and their impersonation registry. When a group is added to the registry, all members are registered by default.

To manage your group directory, go to your directory and select Groups.

Add groups to registry

Email Security allows you to add group names to the registry.

To add a single group to the registry:

Select the group name you want to add. Select the three dots > Add to registry.

To add multiple groups to the registry at once:

Select the group names you want to add to the registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Add to registry.

Remove groups from registry

Email Security allows you to remove group names from the registry.

To remove a single group from the registry:

Select the group name you want to remove. Select the three dots > Remove from registry.

To remove multiple groups from the registry at once:

Select the group names you want to remove from registry. Select the Action dropdown list. Select Remove from registry.

Filter impersonation registry

You can filter the list of group names by registered and unregistered.

A group name is registered when it is part of the impersonation registry. A group name is unregistered when they are not part of the impersonation registry.

To filter the list, under the Impersonation registry dropdown, select one of the following: