Uninstall the Cloudflare One Client
The following procedures will uninstall the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) from your device. If you used the Cloudflare One Client to deploy a root certificate, the certificate will also be removed.
- Go to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
- Select Apps.
- Select App & Features.
- Scroll to find the Cloudflare One Client application and select Uninstall.
We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used.
- To find and run the uninstall script, run the following commands:
- If prompted, enter your admin credentials to proceed with the uninstall.
On CentOS 8, RHEL 8:
On Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11:
- Find the Cloudflare One Agent application (or the legacy 1.1.1.1 application) on the home screen.
- Select and hold the application tile, and then select Remove App.
- Select Delete App.