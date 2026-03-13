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Uninstall the Cloudflare One Client

The following procedures will uninstall the Cloudflare One Client (formerly WARP) from your device. If you used the Cloudflare One Client to deploy a root certificate, the certificate will also be removed.

Windows

  1. Go to Windows Settings (Windows Key + I).
  2. Select Apps.
  3. Select App & Features.
  4. Scroll to find the Cloudflare One Client application and select Uninstall.

macOS

We include an uninstall script as part of the macOS package that you originally used.

  1. To find and run the uninstall script, run the following commands:
Terminal window
cd /Applications/Cloudflare\ WARP.app/Contents/Resources
./uninstall.sh
  1. If prompted, enter your admin credentials to proceed with the uninstall.

Linux

On CentOS 8, RHEL 8:

Terminal window
sudo yum remove cloudflare-warp

On Ubuntu 18.04, Ubuntu 20.04, Ubuntu 22.04, Debian 9, Debian 10, Debian 11:

Terminal window
sudo apt remove cloudflare-warp

iOS and Android

  1. Find the Cloudflare One Agent application (or the legacy 1.1.1.1 application) on the home screen.
  2. Select and hold the application tile, and then select Remove App.
  3. Select Delete App.