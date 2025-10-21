Published applications
Cloudflare Tunnel allows you to publish local applications to the Internet via a public hostname. For example, you can add a published application route that points
docs.example.com to
https://localhost:8080. Anyone can now view your application by going to
docs.example.com in their web browser.
Cloudflare can route traffic down your Cloudflare Tunnel using a DNS record or Cloudflare Load Balancer. You can configure either option from the Cloudflare dashboard by pointing a DNS
CNAME record or a load balancer pool to your Cloudflare Tunnel subdomain (
<UUID>.cfargotunnel.com). You can also associate these records with your tunnel from
cloudflared directly.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-