Published applications

Cloudflare Tunnel allows you to publish local applications to the Internet via a public hostname. For example, you can add a published application route that points docs.example.com to https://localhost:8080 . Anyone can now view your application by going to docs.example.com in their web browser.

Cloudflare can route traffic down your Cloudflare Tunnel using a DNS record or Cloudflare Load Balancer. You can configure either option from the Cloudflare dashboard by pointing a DNS CNAME record or a load balancer pool to your Cloudflare Tunnel subdomain ( <UUID>.cfargotunnel.com ). You can also associate these records with your tunnel from cloudflared directly.