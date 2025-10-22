Predefined profiles
Cloudflare Zero Trust provides predefined DLP profiles for common types of sensitive data. Some profiles include built-in validation checks to increase detection granularity. Additionally, you can configure advanced settings for predefined profiles.
DLP provides AI prompt protection with the following predefined profiles:
- AI Prompt: AI Security
- AI Prompt: Customer
- AI Prompt: Financial Information
- AI Prompt: PII
- AI Prompt: Technical
For more information on included detection entries, refer to AI prompt topics.
The following secrets are validated with regex.
- Google Cloud Platform keys
- AWS keys
- Azure API keys
- SSH keys
Credit card numbers begin with a six or eight-digit Issuer Identification Number (IIN) and are followed by up to 23 additional digits. Card verification values (CVVs) are not validated.
|Detection entry
|Notes
|American Express Card Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm ↗.
|American Express Text
|Text matching
amex or
american express.
|Diners Club Card Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm.
|Generic CVV Card Number
|Validated with regex.
|Mastercard Card Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm.
|Mastercard Text
|Text matching
mastercard.
|Union Pay Card Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm.
|Union Pay Text
|Text matching
union pay.
|Visa Card Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm.
|Visa Text
|Text matching
visa.
|United States ABA Routing Number
|Validated algorithmically with checksum.
|IBAN
|Validated with checksum.
The following diagnosis and medication names are checked for surrounding ASCII characters to prevent false positives.
- FDA active ingredients
- FDA drug names
- ICD-10 FY2023 short descriptions
The following national identifier detections are validated algorithmically when possible.
|Detection entry
|Notes
|United States SSN Numeric Detection
|Commonly used separators are required to match the detection entry. For example,
000-00-0000 matches but
000000000 does not. Social security numbers do not adhere to algorithmic validation.
|Social Security Number Text
|Text matching
ssn or
social security.
|Australia Tax File Number
|Validated with checksum.
|Canada Social Insurance Number
|Validated using Luhn's algorithm.
|France Social Security Number
|Validated with regex.
|Hong Kong Identity Card (HKIC) Number
|Validated with checksum.
|Indonesia Identity Card Number
|Validated with regex.
|Malaysian National Identity Card Number
|Validated with regex.
|Philippines Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) Number
|Validated with regex.
|Singapore National Registration Identity Card Number
|Validated with checksum.
|Taiwan National Identification Number
|Validated with checksum.
|Thai Identity Card Number
|Validated with checksum.
|United Kingdom NHS Number
|Validated with checksum.
|United Kingdom National Insurance Number
|Validated with regex.
The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).
- C
- C++
- C#
- Go
- Haskell
- Java
- JavaScript
- Lua
- Python
- R
- Rust
- Swift
