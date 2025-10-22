 Skip to content
Predefined profiles

Cloudflare Zero Trust provides predefined DLP profiles for common types of sensitive data. Some profiles include built-in validation checks to increase detection granularity. Additionally, you can configure advanced settings for predefined profiles.

AI Prompt

DLP provides AI prompt protection with the following predefined profiles:

  • AI Prompt: AI Security
  • AI Prompt: Customer
  • AI Prompt: Financial Information
  • AI Prompt: PII
  • AI Prompt: Technical

For more information on included detection entries, refer to AI prompt topics.

Credentials and Secrets

The following secrets are validated with regex.

  • Google Cloud Platform keys
  • AWS keys
  • Azure API keys
  • SSH keys

Financial Information

Credit card numbers begin with a six or eight-digit Issuer Identification Number (IIN) and are followed by up to 23 additional digits. Card verification values (CVVs) are not validated.

Detection entryNotes
American Express Card NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
American Express TextText matching amex or american express.
Diners Club Card NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
Generic CVV Card NumberValidated with regex.
Mastercard Card NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
Mastercard TextText matching mastercard.
Union Pay Card NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
Union Pay TextText matching union pay.
Visa Card NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
Visa TextText matching visa.
United States ABA Routing NumberValidated algorithmically with checksum.
IBANValidated with checksum.

Health Information

The following diagnosis and medication names are checked for surrounding ASCII characters to prevent false positives.

  • FDA active ingredients
  • FDA drug names
  • ICD-10 FY2023 short descriptions

Social Security, Insurance, Tax, and Identifier Numbers

The following national identifier detections are validated algorithmically when possible.

Detection entryNotes
United States SSN Numeric DetectionCommonly used separators are required to match the detection entry. For example, 000-00-0000 matches but 000000000 does not. Social security numbers do not adhere to algorithmic validation.
Social Security Number TextText matching ssn or social security.
Australia Tax File NumberValidated with checksum.
Canada Social Insurance NumberValidated using Luhn's algorithm.
France Social Security NumberValidated with regex.
Hong Kong Identity Card (HKIC) NumberValidated with checksum.
Indonesia Identity Card NumberValidated with regex.
Malaysian National Identity Card NumberValidated with regex.
Philippines Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) NumberValidated with regex.
Singapore National Registration Identity Card NumberValidated with checksum.
Taiwan National Identification NumberValidated with checksum.
Thai Identity Card NumberValidated with checksum.
United Kingdom NHS NumberValidated with checksum.
United Kingdom National Insurance NumberValidated with regex.

Source Code

The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).

  • C
  • C++
  • C#
  • Go
  • Haskell
  • Java
  • JavaScript
  • Lua
  • Python
  • R
  • Rust
  • Swift