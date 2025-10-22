Cloudflare Zero Trust provides predefined DLP profiles for common types of sensitive data. Some profiles include built-in validation checks to increase detection granularity. Additionally, you can configure advanced settings for predefined profiles.

AI Prompt

DLP provides AI prompt protection with the following predefined profiles:

AI Prompt: AI Security

AI Prompt: Customer

AI Prompt: Financial Information

AI Prompt: PII

AI Prompt: Technical

For more information on included detection entries, refer to AI prompt topics.

Credentials and Secrets

The following secrets are validated with regex.

Google Cloud Platform keys

AWS keys

Azure API keys

SSH keys

Financial Information

Availability This predefined profile is available on all Zero Trust plans.

Credit card numbers begin with a six or eight-digit Issuer Identification Number (IIN) and are followed by up to 23 additional digits. Card verification values (CVVs) are not validated.

Detection entry Notes American Express Card Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm ↗ . American Express Text Text matching amex or american express . Diners Club Card Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm. Generic CVV Card Number Validated with regex. Mastercard Card Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm. Mastercard Text Text matching mastercard . Union Pay Card Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm. Union Pay Text Text matching union pay . Visa Card Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm. Visa Text Text matching visa . United States ABA Routing Number Validated algorithmically with checksum. IBAN Validated with checksum.

Health Information

The following diagnosis and medication names are checked for surrounding ASCII characters to prevent false positives.

FDA active ingredients

FDA drug names

ICD-10 FY2023 short descriptions

Social Security, Insurance, Tax, and Identifier Numbers

Availability This predefined profile is available on all Zero Trust plans.

The following national identifier detections are validated algorithmically when possible.

Detection entry Notes United States SSN Numeric Detection Commonly used separators are required to match the detection entry. For example, 000-00-0000 matches but 000000000 does not. Social security numbers do not adhere to algorithmic validation. Social Security Number Text Text matching ssn or social security . Australia Tax File Number Validated with checksum. Canada Social Insurance Number Validated using Luhn's algorithm. France Social Security Number Validated with regex. Hong Kong Identity Card (HKIC) Number Validated with checksum. Indonesia Identity Card Number Validated with regex. Malaysian National Identity Card Number Validated with regex. Philippines Unified Multi-Purpose ID (UMID) Number Validated with regex. Singapore National Registration Identity Card Number Validated with checksum. Taiwan National Identification Number Validated with checksum. Thai Identity Card Number Validated with checksum. United Kingdom NHS Number Validated with checksum. United Kingdom National Insurance Number Validated with regex.

Source Code

The following programming languages are validated with natural language processing (NLP).